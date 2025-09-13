Molly McCann Wins Professional Boxing Debut, Scores Knockdown Despite Getting Kicked During Bout

After retiring from MMA earlier this year, Molly McCann has made a successful transition into professional boxing thus far, coming out on top in her debut against Kate Radomska.

The bout came as part of a Matchroom Boxing event held on September 13 at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It was a dominating, all-around performance from McCann, who pressured and landed punches in bunches all throughout the fight’s six rounds until Radomska’s corner threw in the towel.

Molly McCann Wins Professional Boxing Debut

In one noteworthy moment, Radomska threw a kick to push McCann back while McCann bullied her in a corner. The move went unnoticed by the referee, however.

McCann would score a knockdown in the fifth round, landing a solid right hand on Radomska, before finishing her off in the sixth.

A stoppage on debut for Molly McCann 👏



In comes the towel during the final round 🎯



#CrockerDonovan2 pic.twitter.com/ZIZg8ws3Oe — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 13, 2025

McCann had a 10-year career in MMA, becoming Cage Warriors women’s flyweight champion before joining the UFC in 2018. McCann went 7-7 during her time with the promotion, which ended with a loss to Alexia Thainara at UFC London this past March.

Radomska now falls to 4-7 in professional boxing.