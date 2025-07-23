Does Nate Diaz Have What It Takes to Battle Topuria in the Octagon – or Canelo/Crawford in the Ring? Stockton Slugger Eyeing All Options in 2025

Former UFC star Nate Diaz wants to get back to active competition – and it’s safe to say that he’s got a lot of big plans for when he does.

As we know, Nate Diaz is a big fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his iconic career, and the masses adore him for doing so. While he may never have quite reached the top of the mountain, he certainly became one of the biggest household names in the wake of his two-fight series with Conor McGregor.

Nowadays, though, Nate Diaz is outside of the UFC looking in. He’s made it clear that he’s interested in a comeback at some point in the future but in equal measure, he’s also pretty interested in the idea of carrying on with boxing.

In a recent interview, Nate Diaz opened up on a few of the potential opponents he could face in the middle of the cage or ring.

Nate Diaz wants to fight Ilia Topuria in MMA or the winner of Canelo-Crawford in boxing 😅 pic.twitter.com/bcnUqsptwR — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 17, 2025

Nate Diaz wants to shake things up

“I would fight, with all due respect to them, Ilia Topuria. He’s doing a really good job. He’s a little small for me. On the boxing side, obviously Canelo or Crawford. I ain’t asking for nothing but, when I whoop someone’s ass, I’m gonna get them motherf***ers too. You know what I’m saying? With all due respect. So, that’s my plan. Those are probably the best fights.”

Quotes via LowKickMMA

What’s next, you ask? We’ll have to wait and see.