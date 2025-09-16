Netflix: Crawford vs. Canelo Draws an Incredible 41.1M Global Viewers

Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Terence Crawford was a smashing success for Netflix.

According to Netflix, the undisputed title tilt between two of boxing’s brightest stars drew in more than 41 million global viewers, making it the most-viewed men’s championship bout this century.

“Over 41 million global viewers watched #CaneloCrawford on Netflix, making it the most-viewed men’s championship boxing match this century!” the streaming giant announced on X.

Per a report from Reteurs, the peak viewership for Crawford-Canelo was more than 24 million concurrent streams and it was the top-ranked program on Netflix in 30 nations, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Philippines, Australia and Argentina.

Crawford vs. Canelo Gate Good Enough for Third-Highest in Boxing History

UFC CEO Dana White, who promoted the event alongside Turki Alalshikh in Las Vegas, also revealed that the total gate at Allegiant Stadium was a whopping $47.23 million. That’s good enough to make it the third-highest gate in boxing history, only behind Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor‘s $55 million gate and Mayweather’s showdown with Manny Pacquiao which holds down the top spot, having brought in $72 million.

Crawford won the bout on Saturday night, securing a unanimous decision victory over Canelo to capture the undisputed super middleweight world championship. With the win, ‘Bud’ improved his overall record to 42-0 (31 KO) while Canelo fell to 63-3 (39 KO) with his only other losses coming against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol.

While 41 million is an undeniably impressive number, it still pales in comparison to November’s fight between Jake Paul and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, which brought in 108 million global viewers on Netflix.