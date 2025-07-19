Oleksandr Usyk Makes History Again With Round 5 KO Of Daniel Dubois To Reclaim Heavyweight Undisputed Status

Oleksandr Usyk left no room for doubt in his rematch against Daniel Dubois.

On Saturday night at London’s Wembley Stadium, Usyk reclaimed his status as the undisputed heavyweight champion with a dominant fifth-round knockout of former foe Dubois.

From the opening bell, “The Cat” took control with a sharp jab and pinpoint counter-punching. While Dubois came forward with intent, he struggled to land anything meaningful against the defensively sound Usyk, who showcased superior speed and movement throughout.

As the bout wore on, Usyk gradually pulled away, exposing the technical gulf between them. His masterful use of timing and angles left “Dynamite” swinging at air. In the fourth round, a brief low-blow controversy added tension, but the undefeated Ukrainian quickly regained control with fluid combinations. By the fifth, “The Cat” ramped up the pressure, first wobbling Dubois with a counter right before landing a devastating left hand that sent the IBF titleholder crashing to the canvas.

Though Dubois beat the count, a second knockdown moments later brought the fight to a halt, sealing a commanding victory for Oleksandr Usyk and cementing his place in history as the first fighter to hold undisputed heavyweight status twice.

Why Did Oleksandr Usyk’s First Win Over Daniel Dubois Stir So Much Controversy?

Oleksandr Usyk first faced Daniel Dubois in August 2023 in a closely contested showdown. While both men traded momentum throughout the bout, it was “The Cat” who ultimately prevailed, securing a ninth-round stoppage to retain his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

The fight, however, was marred by controversy in the fifth round when Dubois landed a punch that dropped Usyk to the canvas. The referee ruled the shot a low blow, sparking debate among fans and pundits.

Although Oleksandr Usyk signaled he was ready to continue shortly after, the official advised him to use the allotted recovery time. The Ukrainian ultimately took three minutes and forty-five seconds before action resumed. Regaining control, Usyk went on to force Dubois to take a knee in the eighth round and sealed the win with another knockdown in the ninth, leading to a definitive stoppage.

The aftermath of the bout sparked intense debate, with the fifth-round incident becoming the focal point of controversy. Many observers argued that the punch “Dynamite” landed, which was deemed a low blow, was in fact a legal body shot. Had it been ruled as such, they contended it could have led to a stunning knockout win for Dubois.