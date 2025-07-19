Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 Results & Highlights (12:30PM ET)

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois to determine an undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing goes down tonight, and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

All four of boxing’s heavyweight world championships will be at stake, as Usyk puts the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC titles on the line in an attempt to reclaim the IBF belt from a familiar foe in Dubois. The fight takes place from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Usyk and Dubois first met in August 2023 — Usyk’s first fight since beating Anthony Joshua to gain the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles and defend them in a rematch. While Dubois was strong to start, a controversial low blow call for a punch that landed on Usyk in the fifth round saw the momentum shift. Usyk went on to score knockdowns of Dubois in the eighth and ninth, finishing Dubois to retain the title.

About nine months later, Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to claim the WBC title and become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing since Lennox Lewis. Usyk also became the first heavyweight undisputed champion in the four-belt era, and he joined Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue in becoming a four-belt undisputed champion in a second weight class.

Usyk, however, was only undisputed champion for a month, as the IBF stripped Usyk, who went on to rematch with Fury and retain the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles. Dubois, meanwhile, defeated Filip Hrgović in June 2024 to become interim IBF heavyweight champion before being promoted to full-time champ. He then retained the IBF title in September with a strong knockout of Joshua.

The Usyk vs. Dubois 2 card is available on DAZN pay-per-view and will begin at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT/5:30pm BST. Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 4:45pm ET/1:45pm PT/9:45pm BST. If you can’t watch the action, MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights below.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 Results & Highlights

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship: Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena

IBF Continental & WBA Continental Light Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson

Heavyweight: Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres

Super Lightweight: Aadam Hamed def. Ezequiel Gregores via unanimous decision (40-36)

Super Lightweight: Lasha Guruli def. James Francis via TKO (corner stoppage) (R5, 0:02)

