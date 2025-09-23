Oscar De La Hoya Slams Dana White: “He regrets abandoning the UFC for a sport that doesn’t want him”

Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya has gone after UFC boss Dana White as their war of words, now spanning years, continues.

We all know that Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White aren’t exactly big fans of one another. They have spent a long time criticizing the other and now, Dana has actually ventured over into the world of professional boxing. In terms of what that means for both men moving forward, it’s not quite clear, especially given we’re in the early stages of this shift.

In a recent video, however, Oscar De La Hoya wasn’t about to hold back when describing how he feels about White.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA GOES OFF ON DANA WHITE 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/LpgaHMFoT6 — Saturday Nite MMA (@SaturdayNiteMMA) September 18, 2025

Oscar De La Hoya goes after Dana White

“Speaking of poor promotion; Dana White didn’t have his best week. His t shirt shrank smaller every minute. Especially when he was questioned about his attempt to ammend the Muhammad Ali Act.

“So you’re saying this reporter is an ‘Asshole’ because he’s asking a legitimate question? That’s because te Muhammad Ali Act protects fighters. And TKO needs it to change so they can fuck fighters over. Sorry Uncle Fester. You can’t muzzle boxing media like you do in the UFC.

“And after this debacle, he decided to skip the undercard and shows up at the beginning of the main event where he’s just watching the UFC on his phone the entire time. I wonder if he regrets abondoning the UFC for a sport that doesn’t want him.”

Don’t be surprised if we hear a retort soon, folks.