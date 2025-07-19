Paddy Pimblett May Get Free Training From World Champ Boxer to Beat Ilia Topuria

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has offered to train Paddy Pimblett ahead of a potential title fight against Ilia Topuria.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts today. Whether you love him or hate him, nobody can deny that he’s done an incredible job of promoting himself – and he’s also worked incredibly hard to get better in the cage.

After his recent win over Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett was considered to be a top contender at lightweight. Now, after his long-time rival Ilia Topuria won the belt, it seems as if the UFC is interested in pushing that as the next big title fight at 155 pounds. The two even shared the octagon together following Topuria’s triumph over Charles Oliveira.

In a recent interview courtesy of Genting live casinos, the aforementioned Amir Khan noted that he’d be willing to help Paddy Pimblett improve his boxing ahead of a possible striking battle with Topuria.

Amir Khan offers to train Paddy Pimblett

“100% I’d like to offer Paddy Pimblett some boxing advice. I live in Dubai. I know he comes to Dubai here and there, if he ever needs any advice on the boxing aside, definitely, we’ll do some pad work with him, help him out on that as well. Show him some stuff.

“I like doing stuff like that, it’s all about helping and being there, helping each other and that makes me happy, when I know that I’ve gone and helped someone, especially in a fighting sport, because they’ve got a life on the line.

“They’re putting their life on the line and if you are there to help them in such a big fight like that, yeah, it would make me happy. It makes me happy, and I’ll do that for free as well.”

Quotes via Genting