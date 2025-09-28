Parade Held To Honor Terence Crawford In Hometown Of Omaha

Pulling off the biggest win of his career in one of professional boxing’s most highly-anticipated fights in modern history is a task worthy of celebration. And celebrate Omaha and Terence Crawford did.

A celebration with parade in Crawford’s honor was held on September 27 in his hometown, recognizing his dedication and accomplishments in and out of the ring. The event brought out local officials, some of Crawford’s associates and friends in the world of boxing — including Shakur Stevenson and Claressa Shields — as well as his family and plenty of fans.

Terence Crawford arrives at his victory parade today in Omaha. 👑 pic.twitter.com/kzIqqYnJa2 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 27, 2025

ABSOLUTE SCENES IN OMAHA.



Incredible support and love for Terence Crawford ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GkCvPbvOVu — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 27, 2025

Crawford on his throne‼️



pic.twitter.com/qlMDP7jvVu — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) September 27, 2025

IT’S A PARADE INSIDE BUD’S CITY 🍿 pic.twitter.com/y3Io8adY0o — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 27, 2025

The streets of Omaha are packed out for Terence Crawford ‼️ pic.twitter.com/1S1gd3LmSI — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 27, 2025

As part of the festivities, Crawford was awarded a Key to the City — his second time receiving such an accolade — and a custom championship belt from Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr.

“Today, September 27th, anything I want is mine.”



Terence Crawford got jokes after getting the Key to the City in Omaha, Nebraska 😂 pic.twitter.com/F1mKPZF8u3 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 27, 2025

The City of Omaha presented Terence Crawford with a commemorative belt along with the Key to the City 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4scwO2R2oC — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) September 27, 2025

“Mama, Grandma, we made it,” Crawford said.

According to Ewing Jr., over 65,000 people attended the parade, with its route stretching approximately four miles.

Crawford bested Canelo Alvarez on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, becoming the new undisputed super middleweight champion.

The win made Crawford the first male boxer in the four-belt era to become undisputed champion in three weight classes (after previously becoming the first to do so at two) — having previously held undisputed gold at light welterweight and welterweight — and the second male boxer to ever win any form of undisputed championship in three weight classes.

“One word that I’ve been thinking about when wanting to talk about Bud was integrity,” Stevenson said when reflecting on Crawford’s influence on him. “I feel like Bud Crawford taught me integrity, and it’s going to last forever.”