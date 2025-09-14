British Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Found Dead At 46 In His Manchester Home

Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46.

On Sunday, the Manchester Evening News first reported that Hatton was found dead at his Greater Manchester home, with local police confirming the discovery and declaring that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

“Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man, a police spokesperson stated. “There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The Ring is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring Magazine super-lightweight champion, Ricky Hatton.



Our deepest sympathies are with Ricky's friends and family at this time.

The English boxing legend had previously endured suicide attempts and a painful family rift, but later found reconciliation after candidly confronting his struggles with mental health and addiction.

Back in July, “The Hitman” had revealed plans for a comeback, with a middleweight bout against Arabian boxer Eisa Al Dah scheduled for December 2 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Following Hatton’s tragic passing, tributes from across the boxing world flooded social media. Former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury honored him with an Instagram post reading, “RIP to the Legend,” while promoter Eddie Hearn, former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring, and many others also paid heartfelt respects to the beloved Stockport native.

When Did Ricky Hatton Officially Retire From Boxing?

Ricky Hatton officially retired from professional boxing in November 2012, following a ninth-round knockout defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko. His final bout came three years after a crushing second-round loss to Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao in May 2009, where he surrendered his IBO and The Ring light welterweight titles.

Over the course of 48 professional bouts, “The Hitman” captured multiple world titles across different weight classes. He closed out his career with an impressive record of 45-3, including 32 victories over elite names such as Paulie Malignaggi, Kostya Tszyu, and José Luis Castillo.

After hanging up his gloves, Hatton turned his attention to shaping the next generation, guiding fighters such as Zhanat Zhakiyanov and Damien Hooper as a trainer and promoter.

The late multi-division champion last stepped through the ropes in November 2022, when he shared an exhibition bout with fellow legend Marco Antonio Barrera.