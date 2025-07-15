Sebastian Fundora: Tim Tszyu Rematch “Not Going to Go the Full Fight”

Sebastian Fundora is keen to deliver what the fans want with this Tim Tszyu rematch but the former has some defined ideas for how this rematch with the latter will play out differently this coming weekend. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Fundora touched on multiple topics as he prepares for a high stakes rematch against Tszyu on July 19th.

This contest will serve as the co-main event underneath Manny Pacquiao’s historic bid for the WBC welterweight belt held by Mario Barrios. When asked if a sequel clash with Tszyu seemed like an inevitability since their first fight was such a barnburner bout, Fundora said,

“Of course, of course. The fans were asking for it as soon as I stepped out of the the ring. So, you know, if the fans want it, why not?”

When asked a follow up question centred on Tszyu’s characterization that the errant elbow and subsequent cut he received in the first fight played a big role in the outcome within the broader context of if Sebastian Fundora hopes to wipe away those kinds of narratives with this rematch, Fundora stated,

“Kind of a little bit but, you know, it’s an exciting fight that the fans want to see. I’m just happy to display it again.”

Sebastian Fundora’s viewpoint that this Tszyu rematch ends inside the distance

If Fundora can generate the kind of win he is looking to secure here and go 2-0 over Tim Tszyu, it would potentially set him up for massive matchups down the line in a stacked weight class. When asked about the desire for possible future fights with the likes of Jaron Ennis and Xander Zayas while mentioning it seems like a good time to be ‘The Towering Inferno’ amid the current boxing landscape, Fundora quipped,

“Absolutely, absolutely. Everybody wants to fight Fundora right now. So after this fight, we’ll see who’s next. But like you said, the division is loaded and I’m excited for it all.”

Sebastian Fundora has been vocal heading into this second clash with Tim Tszyu that the contest will not go the full twelve rounds like their initial meeting did. When asked if there is a particular juncture he sees this fight wrapping up, Fundora said,

“No, no. I’m not focused on a certain round but I do stand by my statement that this fight is not going to go the full fight.”