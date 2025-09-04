Terence Crawford Goes Against Popular Opinion With His Choice For Best Boxer In UFC

Terence Crawford has named his choice for the best boxer in the UFC — and it isn’t Ilia Topuria or Max Holloway.

Crawford is gearing up to square off against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The high-profile superfight is being co-promoted by TKO Group’s Zuffa Boxing, with UFC CEO Dana White overseeing the event.

“Bud” has cemented his status as one of the premier pound-for-pound fighters of the modern era, boasting an undefeated 41-0 professional record with 31 knockouts, including victories over Errol Spence Jr., José Benavidez Jr., and David Avanesyan.

Image: @tbudcrawford/Instagram

Terence Crawford Names Cody Garbrandt As UFC’s Best Boxer

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Terence Crawford was asked to name the best boxer in the UFC. Surprisingly, “Bud” bypassed reining lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and BMF titleholder Max Holloway, both widely regarded as elite pugilists in the promotion, and instead chose former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

“It’s my guy, Cody [Garbrandt],” Crawford said. “He’s the best UFC boxer.”

Although host Kyle Forgeard tried to convince Crawford that “El Matador” is the UFC’s best boxer, the multi-division undisputed champion stood firm, explaining why he believes “No Love” excels in pure boxing.

“Yeah, but I don’t know, man, Cody’s got those hands. But I’m saying, when you’re talking about straight boxing, we ain’t talking about nothing else, we’re talking about straight boxing skills, I just think Cody’s got the best boxing skills in the UFC. But that’s just my opinion.”

Terence Crawford says Cody Garbrandt is the best boxer in the UFC, ranking him above Ilia Topuria 🥊🔥



(via @fullsendpodcast ) pic.twitter.com/B4QK3A9HHk — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 4, 2025

Garbrandt was last seen competing at UFC Atlanta in June, where he fell to Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision. “No Love”, who once rode an 11-fight win streak, including dethroning Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 in 2016 to claim the bantamweight title, has since struggled, posting a 3-7 record over his last 10 bouts.