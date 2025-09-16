Terence Crawford Message to the Doubters: “Prove them all wrong” with Canelo Victory

Boxing great Terence Crawford has a message for his doubters in the wake of his triumph over Canelo Alvarez last weekend.

On Saturday night, Terence Crawford proved why he deserves to be talked about as one of the greatest boxers of this or any other generation. He went up three weight classes and defeated Canelo Alvarez, and while many of the rounds were close, he did more than enough to get his hand raised on the scorecards.

Ever since then, Terence Crawford has understandably enjoyed basking in the glory of his success. It hasn’t always been an easy road for him in the midst of many doubters questioning his resume, including Canelo himself. Alas, now there are very few critics left, and if he so desired, he could ride off into the sunset knowing that he is one of the very best.

In a recent interview, Terence Crawford had a few words for those that have spent many years doubting him.

Terence Crawford revels in Canelo success

“They said I couldn’t sell, that I lose money, that I don’t have personality – that narrative was out there. Saturday night, I saw the turnout, saw the supporters, saw the history-making numbers. It was a great feeling to prove them all wrong and to validate everything I’ve been saying over the past ten-plus years.”

Regardless of what happens next, Crawford knows that he has written his name into the history books.

Who knows, perhaps a collision with Ilia Topuria could be on the cards.