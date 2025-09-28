Terence Crawford Pulled Over And Held At Gunpoint In Omaha Just Hours After Victory Parade

Terence Crawford’s post-parade celebration nearly spiraled into a nightmare.

Earlier this month, Crawford etched his name in history by moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo Alvarez, securing the biggest triumph of his career with a unanimous decision to claim the undisputed super middleweight crown.

To honor his historic win, “Bud” was celebrated with a grand victory parade in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday. The event was a festive spectacle, with Crawford receiving his well-earned praise from teammates, coaches, and countless members of the boxing community.

IT’S A PARADE INSIDE BUD’S CITY 🍿 pic.twitter.com/y3Io8adY0o — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 27, 2025

However, only hours after the parade, the celebration took a shocking twist when the multi-division boxing champion was stopped by Omaha police and momentarily detained at gunpoint. The stop happened around 1:30 A.M. near 12th and Capitol Avenue, after officers cited reckless driving concerns.

During the stop, officers noticed a firearm in the vehicle and ordered all four occupants, including Crawford, to step out at gunpoint. A video initially shared by Facebook user Dre Jimmy shows the 38-year-old Nebraska native behind the wheel during a tense standoff with an officer, who directs him to step out.

🚨 Video footage shows Terence Crawford being pulled over by Omaha Police and held at gunpoint last night following his victory parade



The Mayor of Omaha issued the following statement following the incident:



“I learned Omaha police pulled over Terence “Bud” Crawford on a… pic.twitter.com/zE1mi3vl3Z — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 28, 2025

Authorities later confirmed that Terence Crawford had been driving and issued him a citation for reckless driving. They also clarified that a member of his security detail was carrying a legally registered firearm and that all passengers were authorized to possess weapons.

Image: @tbudcrawford/Instagram

Mayor Of Omaha Issues Statement On Terence Crawford’s Police Stop

Following Terence Crawford being held at gunpoint during a traffic stop, the Omaha Police Department confirmed the details of the incident. Officials stated in a press note that the stop occurred due to “reckless driving” and confirmed that “Bud” was the driver. All four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle for safety reasons, while one passenger was carrying a legally registered firearm.

Additionally, Omaha Mayor John Ewing issued a statement on Sunday, stating that he had spoken directly with Terence Crawford after the incident. He also announced that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has launched an internal investigation into the traffic stop.