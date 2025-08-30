“The Stupidest Move Ever Made In Combat Sports” – Fans Rip On Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer As Danis Submits Spencer In 15 Seconds At Misfits Boxing 22

Dillon Danis first MMA fight in six years was barely a fight, as he easily stopped Warren Spencer in mere seconds in Misfits Boxing’s first MMA fight to become Misifts MMA light heavyweight champion.
Spencer, who entered the ring forgetting to take off his footwear, looked to score a takedown on Danis. Danis easily stopped it and got right into full mount. Spencer then tapped out to a choke, ending the fight as quickly as it started.
Danis then called out Islam Makhachev after the fight.
Danis, a former Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi world champion, fought in MMA just twice — both in Bellator. He submitted Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 and Max Humphrey at Bellator 222.
This was Spencer’s first MMA fight. Prior to this, he had a 1-2 exhibition MMA boxing record and won his professional boxing debut against Muganzi Hakim in April.