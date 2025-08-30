“The Stupidest Move Ever Made In Combat Sports” – Fans Rip On Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer As Danis Submits Spencer In 15 Seconds At Misfits Boxing 22

Dillon Danis first MMA fight in six years was barely a fight, as he easily stopped Warren Spencer in mere seconds in Misfits Boxing’s first MMA fight to become Misifts MMA light heavyweight champion.

Spencer, who entered the ring forgetting to take off his footwear, looked to score a takedown on Danis. Danis easily stopped it and got right into full mount. Spencer then tapped out to a choke, ending the fight as quickly as it started.

Danis then called out Islam Makhachev after the fight.

Dillon Danis is arguably the worst striker to ever exist. Shooting a takedown on him is the stupidest move ever made in combat sports. — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) August 30, 2025

yep @dillondanis just robbed the bank — Leon Wills (@LeonWills101) August 30, 2025

Dillon Danis choked Warren Spencer in less time than he took to walk to the ring lmao — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) August 30, 2025

Dillon Danis is an MMA world champion 😭 pic.twitter.com/IrKrAC8ixx — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 30, 2025

Why would you shoot a takedown on Dillon Danis 😭 https://t.co/VxQxv7CBcl — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) August 30, 2025

a boxer who has never grappled shooting for a takedown against jiu jitsu world champion Dillon Danis #XSeries22 pic.twitter.com/HR25YzatBO — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) August 30, 2025

There should be no criticism thrown at Dillon Danis for padding his record with an 0-0 novice.



Khabib made a career of it. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) August 30, 2025

Dillon Danis vs. Eddie Hall?



150kg vs. 77kg pic.twitter.com/hTYCAgaiM6 — zac vee (@zacharyvanders) August 30, 2025

why the HELL would you try to grapple with Dillon Danis 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wjSxXbctws — cartii (@c6rtii_) August 30, 2025

Danis, a former Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi world champion, fought in MMA just twice — both in Bellator. He submitted Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 and Max Humphrey at Bellator 222.

This was Spencer’s first MMA fight. Prior to this, he had a 1-2 exhibition MMA boxing record and won his professional boxing debut against Muganzi Hakim in April.