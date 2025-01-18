VIDEO: Darren Till Flattens Anthony Taylor In Latest Post-UFC Boxing Match

Former UFC star Darren Till has come out on top in his first professional boxing bout, defeating Anthony Taylor via knockout in the main event of Misfits Boxing 20 in Manchester, England.

After thoroughly dominating Taylor for five rounds, coming in with a notable advantage in height and reach, “The Gorilla” put his fellow MMA veteran down with a power combination in the sixth.

DARREN TILL KNOCKS OUT ANTHONY TAYLOR IN THE 6TH ROUND!!! 🔥🔥 #Misfits20 pic.twitter.com/xkHoYgjVNl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 18, 2025

Till was originally booked to face Tommy Fury in this fight but “TNT” withdrew from the bout after the Liverpudlian claimed he’d use “MMA tactics” if he fell behind on the scorecards.

“The Gorilla” previously competed in an exhibition boxing match back in July 2024, scoring a bizarre TKO over Mohammad Mutie, with a brief brawl coming after the fight.

Till, a former UFC welterweight title challenger, went 18-5-1 in his 10-year MMA tenure, which ended with a loss to current middleweight kingpin Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in December 2022.