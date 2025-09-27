VIDEO: Roy Jones Jr. Gifted Gold Medal He Lost In Controversial Decision At Seoul Olympics

One of the most controversial moments in Olympic boxing history — let alone at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea — was the controversial decision in the light middleweight final that saw Park Si-hun defeat Roy Jones Jr. via judges’ decision. The result proved to be one of the biggest black eyes in the Olympic sport, and allegations of corruption have seemed to be given evidential proof in the years since.

Now, while the result of Jones Jr.’s loss can never be overturned, Si-hun made sure a right was wronged when he made a surprise visit to Jones Jr.’s farm in Pensacola, Florida in May 2023.

It was there where he gave a gift to Jones — the gold medal that he beat Jones for in those Olympic games 37 years ago.

Jones posted video of the exchange to his YouTube channel earlier this month.

Park Si-hun Gifted 1988 Olympics Gold Medal To Roy Jones Jr. In May 2023

Though Jones, who was only 19 at the time, completely out-struck Si-hun 86-32 during the contest, Si-hun was awarded the win and gold medal 3-2 on the judges’ scorecards. The decision led to changes in the Olympic boxing scoring structure, and judges who scored against Jones faced disciplinary action, including suspensions and/or bans.

Si-hun never fought again after the 1988 Olympics, unable to deal with the aftermath of his controversial victory.

Jones Jr., meanwhile, went on to become one of the greatest professional boxers in history, winning championships at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. This included a run as the undisputed light heavyweight champion between 1999 and 2002.

Jones last fought in April 2023, which was his first fight in five years at the time, dropping a majority decision to Anthony Pettis.