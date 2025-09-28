Wanderlei Silva Knocked Out In Brawl After Getting Disqualified In Boxing Match

Concern is revolving around MMA legend Wanderlei Silva after he was knocked during a post-fight brawl that took place following a boxing fight he competed in on September 27.

Silva competed in an exhibition boxing bout at Spaten Fight Night 2 in Brazil, taking on former world champion Acelino Freitas. Silva was disqualified for repeated headbutts on Freitas, but little did fans know that would just be the start of the action.

Chaos and melee ensued as people from both camps stormed the ring, and it’s in this madness where a man lands a hard punch on Silva, knocking him out cold.

Former UFC fighter Wanderlei Silva just got knocked out COLD in an all-out brawl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FyYba7QeEJ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 28, 2025

CHAOS. Brawl in the ring and Wanderlei gets sparked out cold pic.twitter.com/SWtu4LC7pN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2025

This angle of Wanderlei Silva getting knocked out in a post-fight brawl



Oh my goodness… pic.twitter.com/0ZEAXt05qM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 28, 2025

Silva’s body is moved away from the action, but he is still seemingly unconscious by the time the footage ends.

This was the first bit of combat sports action for the 49-year-old UFC Hall of Famer and former PRIDE champion. Silva had not been seen in a fight since his loss to Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 206 in September 2018.

Freitas was a replacement opponent, substituting for Vitor Belfort after Belfort withdrew from the fight earlier this month.