Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re now just one night away from the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undisputed super middleweight title matchup, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford takes place on September 13 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez, a four-division world champion, won his first belt at super middleweight in December 2018, when he knocked out Rocky Fielding for the WBA “Regular” title before defeating Callum Smith in December 2020 for the WBA “Super” title and WBC title. After a successful defense against Avni Yildirim, he’d pick up the WBO title in a win over Billy Joe Saunders and the IBF title with a win against Caleb Plant to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion.

Alvarez would make four defenses of the undisputed championship before the IBF stripped him of their gold. He’d retain the other three titles against Edgar Berlanga last year before regaining the IBF title with a win over William Scull in May.

Crawford already has experience being an undisputed champion, having become the first male boxer in the sport’s history to do so in two different weight classes — light welterweight and welterweight. After over five years as a champion at welterweight, beginning with his WBO welterweight title win in 2018, Crawford became a champion in a fourth weight class in his WBA and WBO light middleweight title win over Israil Madrimov in August 2024.

The main card will also feature Callum Walsh taking on Fernando Vargas Jr., Christian M’billi defending the WBC interim super middleweight title against Lester Martinez, and Mohammed Alakel facing Travis Kent Crawford.

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for Alvarez and Crawford to face off before they meet in the ring. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Ceremonial Weigh-Ins