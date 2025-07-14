Watch: Community Rallies Around Manny Pacquiao During Final Preparations for Las Vegas Return

Manny Pacquiao’s preparations for his July 19 comeback fight against Mario Barrios have become a public spectacle in Los Angeles. Early this week, Pacquiao was seen running through Griffith Park, trailed by a large group of fans, members of his team, and a visible LAPD presence.

Video: Manny Pacquiao Draws Massive Crowd and Police Escort During LA Training Run

The event, captured in widely shared video footage, highlighted the unique status Pacquiao holds in the sport and among the public. As Pacquiao moved through the park, dozens of fans ran alongside, some struggling to keep pace while others attempted to catch up or find shortcuts to meet him at various points along the route.

Onlookers, including children and local residents, stopped to watch or join the run, turning the morning exercise into a community event. Manny Pacquiao’s accessibility and willingness to interact with fans set the scene apart from typical boxing training routines, with many in the crowd expressing excitement at getting close to the former world champion.

Throughout the run, Pacquiao’s team managed logistics, keeping the path clear. The atmosphere was energetic but orderly, with fans occasionally stopping Pacquiao for photos or autographs.

This public run is part of Pacquiao’s final preparations for his bout against Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will see the 46-year-old Pacquiao attempt to reclaim the WBC welterweight title, a belt currently held by Barrios, who is 16 years Pacquiao’s junior. Pacquiao, already the only boxer to win world titles in eight divisions, would further extend his legacy with a victory, potentially becoming the oldest welterweight champion in history. Barrios, meanwhile, enters the fight as the defending champion, looking to solidify his standing in the division by defeating a boxing icon.