“Won A Fight In The Year 2025” – Fans Rejoice, Debate Stoppage As Tony Ferguson Breaks Long Losing Streak With TKO Of Salt Papi At Misfits Boxing 22

For the first time since 2019, Tony Ferguson got his hand raised in a fight, as he scored a third-round TKO of Nathaniel “Salt Papi” Bustamante in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing 22, claiming the promotion’s interim middleweight title.

Ferguson tried to get going with pressure during the opening round, but Salt Papi connected with the cleaner shots. This continued with the second round. There, Ferguson landed more strikes, though Salt Papi notably crack Ferguson with an uppercut and landed a number of left hands.

Ferguson managed to really pressure Salt Papi during the third round, working the jab and mixing up his attacks while Salt Papi tried to look to land power blows. Ferguson then turned things up, landing a series of strong shots on Salt Papi, prompting the referee to stop the fight — much to the chagrin and protests of Salt Papi and his corner.

Tony Ferguson won a fight in the year 2025

After losing 8 fights in a row at 41 years old….Tony Ferguson finally BROKE the streak.

Tony Ferguson finally ended his 8 fight losing streak

(premature but we do not care)

TONY FERGUSON HAS WON A FIGHT & HAS A BELT WRAPPED AROUND HIS WAIST

Ferguson, who was making his boxing debut, was once considered one of the best lightweights in MMA during his tenure with the UFC, which lasted from 2011 to 2024. Ferguson, who won season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter, went 15-1 in the UFC during the 2010s, which included 12 straight wins and a run as interim UFC lightweight champion. Ferguson’s MMA career, however, ended with eight straight losses, breaking the record for most consecutive losses in UFC history.

Salt Papi came into this bout with a 6-2 exhibition boxing record, most of which have come in Misfits Boxing. Prior to tonight, his most recent fight came in November, scoring a third-round knockout of Kenny Ojuederie.