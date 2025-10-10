BRAVE CF 100 Bolstered by Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Alex Lohoré For Interim Super Welterweight Gold

The BRAVE CF Interim super welterweight is one of the coveted centerpieces on the line at the looming BRAVE 100 card.

November 7th in Isa Town, Bahrain,at Khalifa Sports City, the current BRAVE CF middleweight champion and newly minted BRAVE Hall of Famer Mohammad Fakhreddine who battles the number two ranked super welterweight contender Alex Lohoré.

As the BRAVE middleweight titleholder addressed the next contender for his belt, Mohammad Fakhreddine, stated:

“This is bigger than just another fight for me. I’ve dedicated my career to BRAVE CF, and to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and then step inside the cage to chase a third World Title is a dream come true.” “Alex Lohoré is tough, but I’m going to show why I am the face of this organization.”

As the BRAVE title challenger expressed his thoughts vcoming in to this huge career moment, Alex Lohoré stated,

“I respect everything Moe Fakhreddine has achieved, but this is my time. I didn’t come to BRAVE CF to be a spectator; I came here to take over. On November 7, I will win that belt and prove that I am one of the best in the division.”

BRAVE CF 100 title bout overview

The first fighter to concurrently hold BRAVE titles with middleweight and light heavyweight gold, Fakhreddine now eyes three division champ status. ‘The Latest’ will also be inducted into the BRAVE CF Hall of Fame during fight week.

Lohoré is undefeated in the BRAVE CF cage and has enough momentum to aim to unseat the prolific and hugely dominant HOF BRAVE warrior. ‘Da Killa King’ has also cut his teeth on circuits like KSW as well as with Oktagon MMA. The well travelled competitor has also fought for Cage Warriors and BAMMA with his refinement path leading Lohoré to a shot at BRAVE championship hardware.