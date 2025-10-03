Brave CF Georgia vs. The World Weigh-Ins Results: Big Interim Lightweight Title Bout Locked In

Brave CF: Georgia vs. The World is a hugely important event set to transpire on Friday, October 3rd. That Brave CF offering emanates from the Tbilisi New Sports Palace with fighters taking to the scales ahead of nine bouts to ring in the fifth edition of Brave’s International Combat Week.

Topping the marquee is the number one ranked lightweight Rauli Tutarauli who clashes with former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA veteran Pieter Buist with the Brave CF interim lightweight title on the line. Both combatants made championship weight with the Georgian crowd feverishly anticipating this five round title clash.

The penultimate fight of the night will see partisan favorite Lasha Abramishvili collide with Khurshed Nazarov who is the number three-ranked bantamweight. Brave CF‘s 135 pound kingpin Borislav Nikolic will almost assuredly be closely watching this bout which has massive title contender stakes.

Also, Pakistan’s first IMMAF world medalist Ismail Khan tests skills with Azerbaijan mixed martial artist Elmir Jafarov. There were some notable misses at the weigh-ins though as three athletes missed their marks but revisions to some of the agreed upon terms have kept those contests alive.

Brave CF Georgia vs. The World full weigh in results

The top to bottom weigh in stats for Brave CF Georgia vs. The World can be found below: