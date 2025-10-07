BRAVE CF set to induct Mohammad Fakhreddine into Hall Of Fame

Prolific Arab MMA fighter Mohammad Fakhreddine is set to be inducted into BRAVE’s newly instantiated Hall of Fame. This announcement came amid the broadcast proceedings for BRAVE: Georgia vs. The World which took place on Friday, October 3rd. Fakhreddine will now forever be cemented in the history books for BRAVE CF along with veteran announcer Carlos “The Roaring Lion” Kremer who was brought in as the sophomore inductee.

Speaking on the nature of this big induction, Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated,

“Mohammad Fakhreddine is more than a champion; he is the face of Arab MMA and one of the greatest fighters to ever represent this region. His passion, resilience, and history-making achievements inside the BRAVE CF cage have inspired an entire generation.” “It is only fitting that he becomes one of the first members of the BRAVE CF Hall of Fame. His story is our story, and his legacy will forever be celebrated.”

The BRAVE middleweight champion himself weighed in on the accomplishment, as Mohammad Fakhreddine quipped,

“To be inducted into the BRAVE CF Hall of Fame is beyond anything I imagined when I started this journey. BRAVE CF gave me a stage to show the world who I am, and every battle, every victory, and every setback shaped me into the fighter I’ve become.” “This recognition is not just for me, but for every fan who believed in me from the beginning. I’m honored, I’m grateful, and I’m ready to continue making history.”

BRAVE CF Hall of Fame inductee resume

Fakhreddine has been a pillar in BRAVE since his 2017 debut and has had 13 memorable contests under their promotional banner. With demonstrable KO power, he has put together stoppages in the bulk of his pro MMA contests.

In September 2020 at BRAVE CF 41 in September 2020, Fakhreddine won the BRAVE middleweight strap when he dethroned Daniel Pereira. Two years after winning the title with a fourth round finish, at BRAVE CF 57, he would ascend into rarefied air within the promotion’s history. Fakhreddine became the first combatant to hold two world championships concurrently when he defeated Mohamed Said Maalem with a TKO in the second stanza of the matchup to win the vacant light heavyweight belt.

After a limited time foray outside of the BRAVE cage, Fakhreddine made a huge return to BRAVE in 2024. In that BRAVE CF comeback outing, he stopped Abdel Rahmane Driai inside of two rounds. He would further punctuate his comeback to the BRAVE CF cage by regaining the middleweight belt this past June. At BRAVE CF 96, Fakhreddine put it on established competitor Erko Jun in the opening stanza of their contest.

Despite the HOF induction, Fakhreddine prepares to fight again in the coming weeks. He will compete at the landmark BRAVE 100 which transpires on November 7th. This is also where his induction ceremony will happen during the build up into the event. The BRAVE CF Hall of Fame will reveal more inductees in the coming weeks as the event looms closer. The promotion prepares for one of the most important celebrations in their history as the road continues to BRAVE CF 100.