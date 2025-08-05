Brock Lesnar’s Return Gets a Mixed Reaction from the Live WWE Audience at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar’s return to the WWE did not go well.

On Saturday night, World Wrestling Entertainment presented it’s 38th annual SummerSlam event, emanating from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. While the two-night show failed to deliver on multiple levels, it featured a series of big moments, including Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank mere moments after CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the world heavyweight championship.

But as crazy as that was, nobody expected what would come the following night.

Shortly after Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to reclaim the undisputed WWE championship, Cena’s final SummerSlam moment was spoiled by Brock Lesnar, who made his first promotional appearance in two years. During that time away, Lesnar was thought to have been banned from WWE after being named in the sexual misconduct federal lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

As it turns out, that was not the case, and fans were less than enthused with Lesnar’s surprise comeback. Check out the clip below courtesy of Ariel Helwani.

Brock Lesnar’s WWE return is an attempt to “sweep misconduct under the rug”

In a suit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, she alleged that McMahon told her to produce “personalized sexual content” for Lesnar as a means of keeping the former UFC heavyweight titleholder under contract. Grant also claimed that McMahon flew Lesnar to Connecticut for a sexual encounter that ultimately did not occur.

Grant’s representation issued a statement to Fightful regarding Lesnar’s return to WWE.