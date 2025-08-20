Bryan Battle Axed From UFC Roster Days After Missing Weight At UFC 319

Bryan Battle’s struggle to make weight appears to have come with serious consequences.

Battle was scheduled to face Nursulton Ruziboev in a middleweight clash at UFC 319 this past weekend at Chicago’s United Center. However, the fight was called off just a day before the event after the 30-year-old American tipped the scales four pounds over the 186-pound limit.

As confirmed by MMA journalist Damon Martin on X Wednesday, “The Butcher” has been cut from the UFC only days after failing to make weight for his UFC 319 matchup.

Bryan Battle has been released from the UFC roster, per UFC officials.#UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 20, 2025

Battle last competed at UFC 310 this past December, securing a hard-fought split decision victory over Randy Brown to extend his unbeaten streak to five fights. He made his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 35 in August 2021 and quickly built a decent record of 7-1 with one no contest, including five wins by stoppage.

His sole setback in the Octagon came at UFC 66 in December, where he fell to a unanimous decision loss against Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Image: UFC.com

How Many Weight Misses Has Bryan Battle Had In The UFC?

Bryan Battle earned his UFC spot by submitting Andre Petroski in the second round of The Ultimate Fighter 29 semifinal at middleweight in August 2021. After entering the promotion, “The Butcher” moved down to the welterweight division, where he struggled to make weight, missing the limit on two separate occasions.

Battle’s first weight miss occurred at UFC Charlotte in May 2023, where he came in over the limit for a bout against Gabe Green, which he ultimately won via knockout. His second miss came in his most recent fight against Randy Brown at UFC 310. With the latest incident at UFC 319, “The Butcher” has now failed to make weight three times over his four-year UFC career.