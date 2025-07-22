Caio Machado “Can Exploit” Kevin Oumar as “More Complete Fighter” at UAE Warriors 61

Caio Machado is looking to string together consecutive victories since leaving the UFC and aims to shine in his UAE Warriors debut effort. Appearing on MMA Canada, Caio Machado discussed multiple subjects as the former UFC vet is set to clash with Kevin Oumar at UAE Warriors 61 on July 23rd in a light heavyweight contest.

Since leaving the UFC on a three fight losing skid all on points, the Brazilian-Canadian combatant has been facing difficulties securing fights since his octagon departure. There was also a period where he was part of the Global Fight League draft options until Machado and many involved were left without immediate opportunities after GFL cancelled their pair of cards for the end of May.

While he has since got back into the win column with a first round finish under the Thunder Fight banner in May, Machado is looking to stay busy for the remainder of the calendar year. Asked about when the preliminary discussions began with UAE Warriors about competing inside of their cage, Machado said,

“It was actually very quickly, very suddenly here. It’s been a little bit over a month since I got a call from them. I was actually training to fight again here in Brazil on a smaller promotion close to home, Demolidor Fight July 26th. We got the call from UAE Warriors which would be a bigger platform at the UFC Fight Pass with traditional travelling and everything. So we jumped in on that. So I was kind of already training for a fight.”

“I’m always training but I was already in camp mode. I was already preparing to work on fighting. So it was just a matter of saying yes and jumping to training and weight cutting and everything for that date specific. But yeah, that’s gonna be a great opportunity to fight for UAE Warriors. I heard only great things about the promotion from everyone whose been there before. So I’m excited. I’ve never been to that side of the world. I think it will be very fun.”

Caio Machado’s assessment of Kevin Oumar pre-UAEW 61

Caio Machado also offered up his thoughts on Oumar’s skillset and resume, with multiple UAE Warriors bouts and Glory kickboxing experience within that, Machado stated,

“Kevin [Oumar] is a good fighter. There was not much out there from him. But I was definitely able to get some good footage from a couple of [UAE] Warriors fights. Also he had a Glory kickboxing match as well. From what I see, I felt he got a little bit overwhelmed by his previous opponent that was a southpaw as well. I see his footwork got a little bit upset in that case and I can exploit that, for sure.”

“He’s a more planted fighter that likes to counter strike off of his opponents. I’m always moving, I’m constantly cutting angles, and my attacks usually come from those angles. So I think I have a big advantage besides the fact that I’m a bigger guy now. I’m not disrespecting him. I’m going into this fight a hundred percent focused and do my job. But I believe I’m the more complete fighter on this occasion.”