Chael Sonnen responds to Backlash from MMA Community over Raja Jackson

Chael Sonnen normally receives almost unilateral praise from his core fans online, but this was not the case after recent takes that he dropped on the Raja Jackson situation. For those not up to speed, the son of Rampage Jackson, Raja Jackson has been grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons as of late following his unhinged, legitimate attack of pro wrestler Syko Stu which has ignited a lot of online discourse.

Taking to his personal YouTube channel to address some of the vitriol he has been receiving from fans on social media who vehemently disagreed with their interpretation of what the former two-division UFC title challenger was saying about the Raja Jackson situation, Sonnen said,

“I have the greatest social media following, but it’s known for that. Other people will tell me like how envious they are, how you guys always back me, how you realize I’m the linear champion, how you realize I’m the one that retired Jon Jones, that I’m the one that ripped his toe off. And I got to tell you, I got lit up.”

Chael Sonnen continues to expand upon the Raja Jackson reactions

As Chael Sonnen kept expounding upon the reaction to his video on the visceral in-ring beating delivered by Raja Jackson, Sonnen continued,

“I got lit up last night. I got challenged. I got called the, the, the f-word. Not the one that ends in an R. I got called the other F-word multiple times. And what do you call that on Twitter where you DM somebody and it goes to a box and you have to accept? Well, DM right?”

“This all has to do with a piece that I made and put out yesterday about Raja Jackson… of which is a word that he actually used. I’m disgusted. And he goes, ‘I know why you did that. You try to be controversial and get clicks, but yeah, you’re on the wrong side of this. It was an attempted murder.’ And he’s going on and on. But much like the people in the DMs and much like the people that I heard from on social media, you didn’t see the piece. It’s about an eight or nine 10-minute piece and what you’re describing is about 8 and 10 seconds.”