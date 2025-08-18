Chael Sonnen Weighs In on Having His Record Broken by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev had a historic night of dominance at UFC 319 and broke a record that was long held by Chael Sonnen and the latter has weighed in on that. In the process of unwresting the middleweight crown from Dricus du Plessis, Chimaev connected on over five hundred strikes against the South African combatant when they threw down in the Chicago main event.

This snapped a record that was long held by Chael Sonnen who connected on over three hundred strikes during his own middleweight title bid that took place against Anderson Silva years ago. Taking to his personal YouTube channel to touch on this accomplishment from ‘Borz’ and the massive output of Chimaev on Saturday night, Sonnen said,

“There was 537 strikes landed by Chimaev. Let me put that in perspective because I used to have the record. I had the record, and I crushed the record to win it, and I hit 311. 311 was the record. I know that for sure because I had it. He had 527 against 49 strikes. So it was 10-to-1, Chimaev. When you see something that incredibly dominant, and there was all sorts of judges throwing up 10-8 rounds tonight, I mean, this was one of the most lopsided victories in history for a world championship.”

Khamzat Chimaev wants a quick turn around for his next fight

Khamzat Chimaev does not exactly seem like the type to smell the roses as he has already indicated when he wants his next fight inside the cage. It makes sense in the context of Chimaev having inactivity issues over the years that were informed by travel related issues as well as bouts of illness.

The specific card that Khamzat Chimaev is looking to compete on is in Abu Dhabi with the 31-year-old eyeballing UFC 321 on October 25th. This card also features Tom Aspinall defending his heavyweight crown against Ciryl Gane and when Dana White was asked about of Chimaev could be booked for his first title defense on that card, the promotional figurehead did not shut down the idea outright.