Charles Oliveira’s Chin Questioned by UFC Insider: “He’s Been Dropped by Killers, but Always Gets Up – Is He Really Chinny, or Just Fighting the Best?”

Charles Oliveira’s history of getting dropped with strikes has been put under the microscope a bit by a UFC Insider as we’re days away from the Brazilian competing in yet another lightweight title clash. ‘Dro Bronx’ will battle former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for the vacant 155-pound belt in the headliner of UFC 317, and many are stoked for this international fight week main event offering.

That includes Din Thomas, who was discussing the marquee matchup alongside his co-host Laura Sanko for their show One on One as we are now immersed in fight week proceedings. When breaking down the machinations of this lightweight title bout with a specific focus on the durability of the former lightweight champion, Thomas said,

“He’s been knocked down by [Michael] Chandler, [Dustin] Poirier, [Justin] Gaethje, but each time he’s gotten back up. It hasn’t been since, not with Beneil [Dariush], not with the second Chandler fight. I mean, everybody, if you get clipped, is a little chinny, right? Like, these are the best of the best. Took an overhand right, and he dared to stumble. Everybody at that level, you get clipped, you’re going to be—you know, in fact, I’m more willing to say that, you know, to not have a chin like Nate Diaz is the anomaly here.”

“I think typically, his chin is about standard. It’s just he’s dealing with big punchers in big fights. The problem is, he’s dealing with a guy with the kiss of death. And if he does get knocked out, we’ll say, ‘See, I told you he was chinny.’ But I don’t necessarily believe that he’s like truly chinny in a sense. He’s just, man, he’s dealing with guys that are killers, have killer instinct and one-punch power.”

Charles Oliveira biopic is in the works

By Sunday morning, Charles Oliveira could be saying ‘last night was a movie’ (to use the parlance of our times), but there currently is a biopic in the works based on the life of the hugely successful MMA fighter. Eduardo Ferro’s 405 Films acquired the life rights for the film, which documents a journey of overcoming a harsh life in the favelas and overcoming life-threatening health issues to his successes on the Brazilian jiu jitsu circuit as well as his mixed martial arts exploits that saw him capture UFC lightweight gold previously.

Filming will be done in Las Vegas and Brazil with Charles Oliveira describing 405 Films as ‘the right team to bring the story to life.’