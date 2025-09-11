‘M*rder Of A Future President’ – Charlie Kirk’s Horrifying Assassination In Utah Devastates Combat Sports Community

Charlie Kirk’s brutal assassination stunned society, touching even the combat sports world.

On Wednesday afternoon, right-wing activist Kirk was swept into the escalating political violence gripping America as he was gunned down during an event at the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.

The U.S. President Donald Trump’s staunch supporter was speaking to students in a campus Q&A beneath a white gazebo when a single gunshot tore through the air. Kirk clutched his neck as blood poured from the left side, while horrified onlookers scattered in terror.

Kirk was immediately taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, but Trump later confirmed on social media that he had succumbed to his injuries. The Republican leader further declared that, in honor of the late Turning Point USA co-founder, all American flags nationwide would be lowered to half-mast until Sunday evening.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his…

Jake Paul, Sean Strickland And Others In Combat Sports React To Charlie Kirk Shooting

After confirmation of Charlie Kirk’s death from a gunshot, numerous prominent figures in the combat sports world took to social media to react. Some described the attack as a deliberate attempt to silence conservative voices in the U.S., while others blamed what they called the broader leftist ecosystem for his death.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul:

Charlie Kirk got shot for telling the truth. That is literally it.



What a mentally sick time we are living through



We need god more than ever



Praying for Charlie’s family and praying for these evil people to heal — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 10, 2025

UFC middleweight veteran Tim Kennedy:

This assassination was the murder of a future president. Charlie Kirk, a man of of Christian principles, integrity, and the personification of American values was killed, in an effort to stifle what was without a doubt, a turning point in American politics back towards God. — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 11, 2025

Political violence is indefensible, evil, and against every value every American should hold dear. Pray for Charlie Kirk and his family. — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 10, 2025

Former UFC 185-pound champion Sean Strickland:

Im just numb to seeing people die online



The entire world watched a Ukrainian girl get murdered



Everyday someone is getting murdered live streamed. We see Russians merked by drones



Just numb to tragedy in 2025



Welcome to the internet

The erosion of humanity one reel at a time — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 10, 2025

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano:

Prayers to Charlie Kirk! wtf is going on! Leftism is a cancer! All the guy was doing was debating! If you’re a liberal you the fucking problem! — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) September 10, 2025

Dominance MMA founder Ali Abdelaziz:

Praying for Charlie Kirk and his family. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 10, 2025

Former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia:

Charlie Kirk a fellow Christian was shot and possibly murdered, Makes me sick, prayers for his family. I’m crying bro — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 10, 2025

This is going to be turning point in America — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 10, 2025

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell:

Bryce Mitchell reacts to the news of Charlie Kirk's death



"I'm so upset about Charlie Kirk's passing, I can't really go to sleep right now…



I also know that Charlie Kirk was an extremely brave Christian… and let me tell you something about 9/11. Ain't no Muslims did 9/11,… pic.twitter.com/MmQS6IjYXV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 11, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling:

RIP to Charlie Kirk. Just because you don’t agree with someone’s opinions, doesn’t mean you just start killing people. Debate, dispute, agree to disagree. You gotta be a dark human being to want to kill ppl over different likes, preferences, opinions. Thats what makes us special.… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 10, 2025

UFC lightweight veteran Jared Gordon:

This world is vile. We all Need Jesus. — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) September 10, 2025

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns:

This is heartbreaking news! 💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾

Que notícia triste! Wow 💔 pic.twitter.com/MmtHmk9Nk6 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 10, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes:

Pray for Charlie’s soul and his family 💔

To murder someone you don’t agree with is pure cowardice. — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) September 10, 2025

Veteran MMA referee Marc Goddard:

😔 — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) September 10, 2025

UFC flyweight Charles Johnson:

I SAID IT BEFORE AND ILL SAY IT AGAIN!!



WE ARE HUMAN FIRST



🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾the politics!



It’s a sad day when u can’t express your opinions and thoughts in America without being killed.



We have got to do better

All this constant hate just hurts my heart 😔 accountability#INNERG #🙏🏾 — Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@innerGmma_ufc) September 10, 2025

Former UFC interim 170-pound titleholder Colby Covington:

One of the brightest minds of this generation was taken from us today. Charlie was a patriot, a leader, a kind soul, but most importantly he was a husband and father. Pray for his family and pray for America. pic.twitter.com/au6ruqRak7 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 10, 2025

UFC 155-pounder Terrance McKinney:

That shooting footage is crazy man. Disturbing. — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 10, 2025

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa:

R.I.P Kirk .🙏Let’s get them all and make them pay for it. pic.twitter.com/N9IVGLqopt — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 11, 2025

UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff:

Yooooooooo that Charlie kirk video blew my fucking mind. That is insane and no matter how you feel about him thats some evil shit — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 10, 2025

PFL light heavyweight star Derek Brunson:

That Charlie Kirk video of shooting was disturbing 🤮. In broad daylight too !!! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2025

Former UFC 185-pound title challenger Marvin Vettori:

People are so detached it’s disgusting.

Social media ruined literally everything.

There is no empathy even for the dead.

Charlie was a dad and it’s funny everyone preaches freedom of speech and for the same reason would want somebody dead.

Only Jesus can save us. — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 11, 2025

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson:

What the f@ck is wrong with people?! You don’t like what someone has to say so let’s kill him, let’s take his life so his children grow up without a father, his wife without a husband. Prayers to @charliekirk11 wife, kids and family during this time. God Bless you! pic.twitter.com/C54Hxh5TqU — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 10, 2025

How long are we going to pretend that the party of gun control, inclusion and tolerance aren’t the ones out here killing people because someone has an opposing view? — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 11, 2025

Former Strikeforce middleweight champ Jake Shields:

Nobody should be killed for their political beliefs — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 10, 2025

MMA coach Tim Welch:

Catch them and skin them alive. — Tim Welch (@TimwelchMT) September 10, 2025

UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal:

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes,… — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) September 10, 2025

While Charlie Kirk’s assailant remains unidentified, authorities are actively investigating. Initially, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that a suspect was in custody, but he later clarified that the individual had been released following questioning.

He added that the FBI continues to work closely with local law enforcement to uncover the circumstances surrounding the attack.