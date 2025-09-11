‘M*rder Of A Future President’ – Charlie Kirk’s Horrifying Assassination In Utah Devastates Combat Sports Community

Charlie Kirk’s brutal assassination stunned society, touching even the combat sports world.
On Wednesday afternoon, right-wing activist Kirk was swept into the escalating political violence gripping America as he was gunned down during an event at the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.
The U.S. President Donald Trump’s staunch supporter was speaking to students in a campus Q&A beneath a white gazebo when a single gunshot tore through the air. Kirk clutched his neck as blood poured from the left side, while horrified onlookers scattered in terror.
Kirk was immediately taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, but Trump later confirmed on social media that he had succumbed to his injuries. The Republican leader further declared that, in honor of the late Turning Point USA co-founder, all American flags nationwide would be lowered to half-mast until Sunday evening.
Jake Paul, Sean Strickland And Others In Combat Sports React To Charlie Kirk Shooting
After confirmation of Charlie Kirk’s death from a gunshot, numerous prominent figures in the combat sports world took to social media to react. Some described the attack as a deliberate attempt to silence conservative voices in the U.S., while others blamed what they called the broader leftist ecosystem for his death.
While Charlie Kirk’s assailant remains unidentified, authorities are actively investigating. Initially, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that a suspect was in custody, but he later clarified that the individual had been released following questioning.
He added that the FBI continues to work closely with local law enforcement to uncover the circumstances surrounding the attack.