Conor McGregor Faces $7.5 Million Lawsuit from Ex-Training Partner

Mixed martial arts figures Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor, once close training partners and public allies, are now entrenched in a high-stakes legal dispute over the lucrative Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey brand. Lobov has filed a lawsuit against McGregor in Ireland’s High Court, claiming he played a foundational role in conceiving and launching the whiskey, and that he is owed a 5% share of proceeds from the company’s eventual multi-million dollar sale.

Conor McGregor Being Sued By Artem Lobov

Lobov alleges that in 2016 or 2017, he and McGregor reached a handshake agreement in which Conor McGregor promised him a 5% stake in the business, equivalent to a multi-million dollar payout based on subsequent company valuations. Lobov contends he originated the idea to pivot McGregor’s planned spirits venture from an Icelandic vodka to an Irish whiskey, leveraging his own market research and knowledge of the sector. According to Lobov, his negotiations secured a favorable deal with the distillery and ensured McGregor would have full ownership of the business from the outset, without financial investment.

In his statements, Lobov has produced what he claims are WhatsApp message records and other evidence to support his contention that he was instrumental at every stage, from conceptualization to brand development. Lobov further asserts he declined remuneration for years of training with McGregor, emphasizing loyalty and prior unpaid contributions.

Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey

The financial context for the lawsuit is significant. Proper No. Twelve, founded in 2018, quickly rose to become one of the fastest-growing Irish whiskey brands in the United States, with annual sales reportedly in excess of 330,000 cases domestically. Lobov has cited independent market data indicating the brand generates around $120 million in yearly U.S. sales and may be valued as high as $2 billion, ranking second in the nation’s Irish whiskey market behind Jameson. In 2021, McGregor and his business partners sold their controlling stake to Proximo Spirits for approximately $600 million. Lobov seeks $7.5 million – a figure he says reflects his purported five-percent ownership stake from the business’s high-water valuations.

🤯 🥃 Artem Lobov says McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey is valued at up to $2 billion and generates around $120 million per year in the U.S. alone — making it the second best-selling whiskey in America after Jameson.



Now, Lobov is suing McGregor for $7.5 million, claiming he was… pic.twitter.com/IQGmv4NDO4 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 6, 2025

McGregor, through counsel and public statements, has denied that Lobov has any rightful financial claim or entitlement to a share of Proper No. Twelve. His legal team characterizes the creation and commercial development of the whiskey as solely McGregor’s work, with no official written partnership or binding obligation to Lobov. McGregor’s representatives have stated that any suggestion that Lobov is owed part of the proceeds is incorrect, and that McGregor’s role as the founder and public face of the brand is undisputed.

Artem Lobov says the trial is set for December 9.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/jpJiieLmMZ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 5, 2025

Court proceedings remain ongoing. The High Court has ordered McGregor to disclose records of his financial gains from the whiskey sale as part of discovery. Lobov, in interviews, has indicated he provided evidence of his involvement to McGregor in attempts to resolve the dispute privately, but contends that McGregor rebuffed these efforts and offered him a one-time payment of $1 million – an offer Lobov declined, seeking recognition as a co-founder instead.

Artem Lobov is asked where things currently stand between him and Conor McGregor.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/vfNgBbklnf — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 5, 2025

As of August 2025, the case has not gone to full trial. Additional filings and cost orders have been reported, but the outcome remains pending. The legal battle underscores the collapse of a longstanding friendship, with business success transforming into litigation over the origins and profits of one of the spirits industry’s most rapid brand ascents.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor shared a close personal and professional bond for years, both as training partners and friends. They first connected in the mixed martial arts community, training together under John Kavanagh at SBG Ireland, where Lobov often cornered and supported McGregor during major fights. Their relationship extended beyond the gym, with Lobov frequently appearing alongside McGregor at events and in media.

Conor McGregor has been frequently involved in headline-grabbing controversies extending beyond the fighting arena. In November 2024, a civil jury in Dublin found McGregor liable for sexually assaulting a woman named Nikita Hand at a hotel in 2018, resulting in an order for him to pay over €248,000 in damage.

Separately, McGregor publicly admitted in 2025 to infidelity in his long-term relationship with Dee Devlin, acknowledging “mistakes” and expressing regret for stepping out on his fiancée, particularly in the context of the civil rape case’s fallout. He has also faced new cheating allegations after photos surfaced showing him with another woman in Florida.

Beyond legal and relationship controversies, McGregor’s behavior has sparked additional criticism. In June 2025, a video emerged of him repeatedly punching a partygoer in Ibiza’s Pacha nightclub. Witnesses described the altercation as unprovoked, and while the victim was reportedly unharmed, Spanish police did not pursue an investigation.

Additionally, Conor McGregor has been named in harassment claims by public figures, such as rapper Azealia Banks, who accused him of sending unsolicited and explicit photos and threatening messages via social media.