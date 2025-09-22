Conor McGregor Fighting at the White House? I Doubt it, Says UFC Veteran

Is Conor McGregor really going to fight at the White House next year?

‘Mystic Mac’ sent the MMA world into a frenzy when he revealed on an episode of Fox & Friends that he was already booked for the UFC’s highly anticipated fight card at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2026. However, not everyone is buying it.

“The story that Conor McGregor is being talked to headline the White House card. I don’t buy it,” Chael Sonnen said via a video on his YouTube channel. “I can’t buy it. Why or would we be turning to Conor McGregor? And the answer is also out there because he is the sport’s biggest star. That is true. “So, is that what you need? If you’ve got the open checkbook and you’ve got the magic wand, without saying names, do you say I’m going to put as my main event the sport’s biggest star? Is that your answer? Doesn’t matter who he’s fighting.”

Conor McGregor Says He’ll Fight Michael Chandler in the Nation’s Capital

McGregor went on to claim that he already has an opponent lined up for the history-making event, and it’s none other than the man he’s been linked two for the last three years—Michael Chandler.

After an underwhelming stint as opposing coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor and Chandler were rumored to fight in December 2023. When that didn’t happen, the focus shifted to UFC 303 where the bout was officially booked for the main event. Unfortunately, that card came and went with McGregor once again sitting on the sidelines, this time due to a broken pinky toe he suffered whilst training for the clash.

Despite having been more than four years since his last Octagon appearance, McGregor has continued to dominate headlines, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

So, what say you? Is McGregor’s “greatest comeback in combat sports history” finally happening, or is ‘The Notorious’ just pulling our leg again?