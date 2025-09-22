Dakota Ditcheva To Defeat Valentina Shevchenko According to UFC Veteran

Dakota Ditcheva would get it done over Valentina Shevchenko if the two were to fight now, according to a former UFC title challenger. This was expressed by Dan Hardy who was asked about how a hypothetical fight would play out between the undefeated PFL standout and the UFC flyweight champion.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Hardy said [via Fighters Only],

“I would put my money on her [Ditcheva] against Valentina right now. That’s with all due respect to Valentina, who I’ve held in high regard for a long time. The thing that Valentina always made challenging about my job when I was doing Inside the Octagon for the UFC was there’s no highlight reel moments in her fights really. Very, very rarely—and that’s because she completely dominates people with just this steady pace. The kind of person that would break that style of fighting is someone that attacks ferociously.”

“Dakota’s got the height and reach, the power, she’s got the viciousness, and the reality is American Top Team is probably one of the toughest mats, especially for a female fighter. I’ve got to expect her to at least hold her own on the ground with Valentina, if not be able to defend the takedowns. I think Dakota beats anybody right now in her weight class. I think pound-for-pound, if she’s not top three, then I’m crazy. I think she has a damn good chance against anybody and even going up to bantamweight and fighting there and having a lot of success there as well.”

Image: PFL MMA

Dakota Ditcheva and her pro MMA resume so far

Dakota Ditcheva boasts a 15-0 overall record in professional mixed martial arts. The surging star out of the United Kingdom has captured tournament titles in both the PFL Europe and main stage PFL circuits.

Ditcheva has become one of the big grassroots stars in the promotion and since debuting with that promotion in 2022, has become one of the first fighters you think of who compete inside the Smart Cage.