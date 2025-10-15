Dana White Confirms Big BMF Title Talks Between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway

Dana White seemed intrigued by booking a particular BMF title fight between Charles Oliveira and reigning titleholder Max Holloway in the wake of Oliveira triumphantly returning to the win column. After the 83rd instalement of Dana White’s Contender Series took place, the titular figure fielded post-fight questions from on-site media members.

The promotional figurehead was asked about his thoughts on Charles Oliveira’s incredible performance besting Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio with the Brazilian calling out Max Holloway for a rematch for the BMF title. The two combatants have history with one another as the prior Oliveira vs. Holloway fight took place over a decade ago. In August 2015, Oliveira would lose by way of an injury sustained less than two minutes into the opening round of his clash with Holloway at UFC Saskatoon.

When asked for his thoughts on that potential sequel clash over ten years in the making, via video footage provided by MMA Junkie, White said,

“that is obviously a fight that would be incredible too. to see them two again. but yeah, we don’t have anything. We talked about it today though.”

Dana White teases big name for first UFC on Paramount card

Dana White also dropped an intriguing tidbit at this same DWCS post-event presser by mentioning how there was the possibility of a popular champion being featured on the UFC’s first event under their looming Paramount media rights deal. As soon as we encroach into 2026, the near $8 billion dollar deal with Paramount will set in and Ilia Topuria may be brought in for the inaugural headliner under that new broadcast regime.

White mentioned to on-site reporters at the DWCS post-event proceedings that his team were discussing the first Paramount card that very day. When asked if Topuria could be on that kickoff card, White succinctly stated,

“It’s a possibility.”

Topuria may headline the UFC’s first Paramount event but fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili will headline the final card of the ESPN era in a rematch with Petr Yan for the bantamweight belt at UFC 323 in December.