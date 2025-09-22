Darren Till Launches Tirade Aimed at MMA Guru: “Keep ya mouth shut”

Darren Till and The MMA Guru are going at it online.

Following his impressive third-round knockout of Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22, Till has decided to pick another fight, this time with the controversial influencer known for his brutally honest hot takes on all things related to combat sports.

“Who’s getting real real tired of that fat c*nt smelly tw*t @THATBOYMMAGURU,” Till wrote on X. Like am tired of him now. Like yeah… we know you speak ur mind. But ur fat. And ur definitely smelly. What’s ur comeback mate????? MATE????? F*cking fat c*nt. Keep ya mouth shut cos you’d get strangled in the street.”

Darren Till and MMA Guru Continue to Trade Barbs on Social Media

Things only escalated from there with MMA Guru snapping back at the former UFC title challenger and sparking an intense back-and-forth between the two.

“How this bloated mong Darren Till reacts to seeing me join his gay little interview,” The MMA Guru wrote in response. “Got a face like a f*cking drowned man found at the bottom of a river with rocks in his pockets. Probably not the only rocks you’ve had in your pockets either is it mate no wonder your nose is so f*cked up go call out another 50 year old or influencer you fat little tramp.” “Look how uninterested I am to see this fucking beg while he smiles himself into a Song Yadong impression Just sad honestly…” he added in a follow-up post.

“Are you calling me a coke head like Luke?” Till replied.

“Holy sh*t you figured that out all by yourself?” the Guru added. “For that kind of IQ they should have a statue of you in Liverpool with knives hanging out of it. You’d look like a down syndrome popup pirate.”

While some commenters were quick to take sides, others speculated as to whether or not this was all just a marketing stunt to score some clicks. Especially considering just a few weeks back, The MMA Guru commended Till on his performance against Rockhold and suggested ‘The Gorilla’ would absolutely destroy KSI in a potential boxing bout.

DARREN TILL DESTROYS LUKE ROCKHOLD AND FLATLINES HIM OUT COLD IN ROUND 3! #Misfits22



Knocks him down in round one, dominates the range and finishes in the third with a nasty combo



Till honestly would destroy KSI, run it — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) August 30, 2025

What are your thoughts? Is this just a bit of ribbing between two friends, or is there some legit beef brewing?