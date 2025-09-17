Diego Lopes’ Message to Jean Silva and the Fighting Nerds: Talk less, train more.

Diego Lopes emerged victorious at Noche UFC, ending Jean Silva’s perfect UFC record with a devastating second-round spinning elbow knockout. The Brazilian featherweight used his post-fight platform to deliver a pointed message to Silva and his celebrated Fighting Nerds team: “Talk less, train more.”

The knockout victory came at 4:48 of the second round after Lopes caught Silva with a perfectly timed spinning back elbow that opened a significant cut on Silva’s head. The sequence followed Silva’s aggressive pursuit in the final moments of the round, with Lopes capitalizing on his opponent’s forward momentum to land the decisive strike.

Following the stoppage, tensions escalated when Silva struck Diego Lopes in the back of the head while being attended to by medical personnel. Lopes addressed the incident during his post-fight press conference, expressing surprise at Silva’s reaction. “I was surprised he did that too. I felt the punch on the back of my head. I turned around, like he elbowed me in the back of my head? I don’t understand, for why? But it’s okay. This is maybe the emotion. Because this guy is a little bit hungry because he lost the fight.”

The Brazilian’s advice to Silva was delivered without hesitation when asked about his defeated opponent. “Maybe train more. Talk less, train more,” Diego Lopes stated during his post fight press conference

Lopes also explained his provocative gesture toward Silva’s corner team following the victory. The Brazilian climbed the cage and directed obscene gestures at Silva’s training partners, citing pre-fight verbal exchanges as motivation. “Before I enter the octagon, the cutman put the Vaseline in my face. His partners, his corners were talking a lot, like ‘oh you die today, this guy will kill you, you suck, this guy will knock you out.’ Talking a lot of bad words,” Diego Lopes explained.

The defeat represents a significant setback for the Fighting Nerds organization, which has experienced a dramatic decline in 2025 following their breakout success in 2024. All four major members of the Brazilian team have now suffered losses this year, with Silva’s defeat completing a troubling pattern for the previously dominant squad.

Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy both lost at UFC Paris on September 7, marking the first defeats for these previously unbeaten fighters. Carlos Prates, though he bounced back with a knockout victory over Geoff Neal, also suffered his first UFC loss earlier in the year to Ian Machado Garry.

The Fighting Nerds, founded in 2014 by Borralho and coach Pablo Sucupira, gained international recognition for their analytical approach to fighting and their signature taped glasses worn by team members. The organization was named the “Best MMA Gym in the World” in 2023, surpassing established camps like American Top Team and American Kickboxing Academy.

Silva, who entered the fight riding a 13-fight winning streak dating back to 2018, acknowledged his team’s recent struggles in a post-fight statement. The 28-year-old admitted to abandoning his game plan and fighting emotionally rather than strategically. “Unfortunately, emotions were high on Saturday. I was performing well in the second round but let my fighting spirit take over. I fought independently and didn’t heed my team’s advice. This loss is on me,” Silva said.

The featherweight contender also addressed the broader issues facing his team, stating, “One thing you guys were right about… The Fighting Nerds lost three in a row. So the three of us must be making similar mistakes. So for sure, me, Caio, and Ruffy will have a meeting. We’ll figure this out and improve.”

For Lopes, the victory marked a significant rebound following his unsuccessful title challenge against Alexander Volkanovski in April. The 30-year-old improved to 27-7 overall and positioned himself for another potential title opportunity in the featherweight division.

The Brazilian earned both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses for his spectacular finish, adding $100,000 to his purse. Despite the animosity during fight week and immediately following the bout, both fighters eventually reconciled backstage, with Silva congratulating Lopes and predicting his future championship success.

Lopes’ message to the Fighting Nerds reflects a broader narrative about the team’s recent struggles and questions surrounding their ability to perform under increased scrutiny and against elite-level competition. Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman has suggested the team needs to incorporate more wrestling into their training approach to achieve championship-level success.

The victory establishes Lopes as a legitimate contender in the featherweight division while highlighting the challenges facing the Fighting Nerds as they attempt to recover from their most difficult period since gaining international prominence.