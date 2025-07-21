Dillon Danis Set To Make MMA Return After Six Years Under Misfits Banner On August 30

Dillon Danis will be stepping back into the MMA cage for the first time in six years.

On Sunday, Misfits Boxing announced its first-ever professional MMA bout, featuring the polarizing Danis taking on influencer-turned-fighter Warren Spencer. The two will clash for the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title at Misfits Boxing 22: ‘Ring of Thrones’, set to take place on August 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Yeah you read that right, Misfits brings you its first ever Pro MMA Match!🤯



Dillon Danis finally gets his opportunity to prove himself in an MMA bout vs Warren ‘The Mechanic’ Spencer 😤



This is the ultimate showdown between striking and grappling 🥋



Who will come out… pic.twitter.com/c3NZ36qSID — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) July 20, 2025

The Misfits Boxing 22 card is set to be headlined by a MFB bridgerweight title clash between former UFC stars Darren Till and Luke Rockhold. Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature Tony Ferguson making his influencer boxing debut against Salt Papi (real name Nathaniel Bustamante) in a showdown for the interim MFB middleweight championship.

What Is Dillon Danis’ Pro MMA Record?

Dillon Danis has just two professional MMA bouts to his name, both of which took place under the Bellator banner. “El Jefe” made his debut at Bellator 198 in April 2018, securing a first-round submission win over Kyle Walker. He followed it up with another dominant performance at Bellator 222 in June 2019, submitting Max Humphrey in the opening round once again.

Danis was last seen in combat sports action in October 2023, when he took on Logan Paul in a boxing match at MF & DAZN: X Series 10. The 31-year-old New Jersey native was disqualified in the sixth round after attempting to lock “The Maverick” in a chokehold.

“El Jefe” was initially scheduled to headline Misfits Boxing 21 on March 29 against KSI. However, the highly anticipated bout was cancelled after the celebrity boxer withdrew due to illness. Shortly after, Dillon Danis signed with the Global Fight League for a lightweight showdown against Tony Ferguson. Unfortunately, the promotion folded before ever staging its debut event.

Meanwhile, Warren Spencer is gearing up to make his MMA debut, though he enters the cage with a solid foundation in boxing. “The Mechanic” holds a 3-2 record in the ring, having shared it with names like Ben Williams and Aaron Chalmers. He last competed this past April, earning a first-round TKO victory over Muganzi Hakim.