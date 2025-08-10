Disney and Gina Carano Reach Shocking Settlement in Star Wars Lawsuit

Gina Carano has settled her lawsuit with the ‘House of Mouse.’

The former MMA fighter was unceremoniously fired from her recurring role on the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian in 2021 after she made a controversial post on social media comparing the treatment of modern-day republicans to Jews during the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children, because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” the actress posted at the time. “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Despite the utter ignorance of the post, Carano maintained that she was being discriminated against due to her conservative views, and, in turn, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney with a little financial assistance from tech billionaire and Donald Trump’s on-again-off-again bestie, Elon Musk.

On Thursday, Carano announced that she had settled the years-long suit with both Disney and it’s subsidary responsible for producing Star Wars content, Lucasfilm LTD.

“I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved,” Carano said in a statement. “I hope this brings some healing to the force… I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.”

Disney is seemingly open to working with Gina Carano again

Before parting ways, Disney had reportedly floated the idea of producing a spin-off series based on Carano’s fan favorite character on the show, Cara Dune. Of course, those plans were quickly scrapped after her firing, but in a statement following the settlement, Disney seemingly left the door open to work with Carano in the future.

“The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. “With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future,” Disney said in a statement.

After Disney showed her the door, Carano continued to act in and produce projects for conservative media outlet Daily Wire. One of her projects included Terror on the Prairie, a western co-starring herself and UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.