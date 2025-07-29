“Do You Think We’re Babies?” UFC’s Joe Rogan SLAMS Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Files

The most‐listened podcast host in the United States, Joe Rogan, has turned sustained attention to the Donald Trump administration’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records. In a recent conversation with former CIA operations officer Mike Baker, Rogan challenged official explanations for Epstein’s 2019 jail death, questioned gaps in newly released surveillance footage, and criticized what he called a pattern of “messaging failures” inside the White House and Donal Trump administration.

Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” averages 11 million listeners per episode on Spotify and reaches millions more through YouTube clip channels and syndicated news coverage. His audience overlaps significantly with the populist‐leaning faction of the president’s voter base, making his statements crucial signals of grassroots discontent.

During episode #2354, Rogan began by calling the entire Epstein case “so crazy” because official sources now insist that “there’s no tapes, there’s no video” despite years of references to large caches of recorded material. He reminded listeners that forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden reported Epstein had “three broken bones in his neck, which never happens when you hang yourself,” a detail Rogan believes undermines the government’s suicide finding.

Joe Rogan focused on the surveillance clip released by the Department of Justice on July 5. “They said they have a film… but the film has a [expletive] minute missing from it. Like, do you think we’re babies? What is this?” he asked. Independent forensic analysis published by WIRED later confirmed that nearly three minutes of source footage had been trimmed before release, raising additional questions about the gap. Attorney General Pam Bondi has attributed the jump to a nightly system reset of the jail’s aging recorder, but experts told CBS this explanation is atypical for modern security systems.

Ghislaine Maxwell Interview Questions

Rogan also zeroed in on the DOJ’s decision to interview Ghislaine Maxwell six years after her 2019 arrest. “Nobody from DOJ has ever, according to her legal team, interviewed Gileain Maxwell. This is the first time the DOJ is talking to her, even though she is serving 20 years for sex trafficking,” he said, paraphrasing her attorneys’ complaints. NBC News confirmed that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche personally led two days of closed‐door sessions with Maxwell in late July, an unusual step for a senior official. Commentators have noted it is rare for a deputy attorney general to conduct witness interviews directly.

Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, has intensified her legal efforts in July 2025. On July 28, her attorneys filed a brief with the Supreme Court arguing that a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with Epstein should have protected her from prosecution. The filing came just three days after Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for what her attorney described as “a very productive day.”

Maxwell’s legal team directly appealed to Trump for clemency, with attorney David Oscar Markus stating: “We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the president himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes.”

Trump has repeatedly refused to rule out pardoning Maxwell, stating on July 28: “Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody’s approached me with it. Nobody’s asked me about it”. This has drawn criticism from Epstein survivors and some Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who expressed “great pause” about the possibility.

Baker’s Intelligence‐Community Lens

Baker, who spent decades running covert operations, added that Epstein’s properties were likely wired with “pinhole cameras all over; you’d have to gut the walls to remove them,” making it implausible that no incriminating video exists. “The idea that there wasn’t some kind of intelligence agency involved or watching is naive,” he said, arguing that both U.S. and foreign services exploit blackmail when recruiting assets. He cited Russia’s “shotgun approach” of gathering compromising material as a parallel.

Rogan and Baker flagged payments uncovered in earlier Senate inquiries, including Apollo Global co-founder Leon Black’s $158 million in consulting fees to Epstein between 2012 and 2017. Baker called the sums “operationally interesting,” while Rogan suggested they pointed to a sophisticated leverage network rather than legitimate tax advice. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden continues to pursue Black for documentation on those transfers.

Political Fallout for the Trump Administration

Rogan’s criticism carries added weight because he endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 campaign and regularly hosts Trump‐aligned guests. He told listeners that the unresolved questions mark a “line in the sand” for supporters who expected full disclosure. Media outlets from CNN to Yahoo News have highlighted Rogan’s shift as evidence that the Epstein controversy is fracturing parts of the president’s right‐leaning coalition. Joe Rogan was personally thanked during Donald Trumps election victory.

The Epstein files controversy represents the first significant fracture in Trump’s MAGA coalition, with supporters who backed him based on anti-establishment and “drain the swamp” messaging feeling betrayed. The crisis has created an unusual situation where Trump cannot use his typical deflection tactics effectively, as the demands for transparency come from his own base rather than political opponents.

The controversy continues to dominate headlines and has followed Trump internationally, with protesters in Ohio holding “JD Protects Pedophiles” signs during Vice President Vance’s appearances. Despite the mounting pressure, Trump has maintained that the Epstein story is a “hoax” while simultaneously suing media outlets and refusing to definitively rule out a Maxwell pardon.

In July 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had contributed to a compilation of birthday letters for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, which allegedly included a drawing of a nude woman and the message “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret”. Trump vehemently denied writing the letter, calling it “fake,” and filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the newspaper and owner Rupert Murdoch.

Trump explained his break with Epstein differently than previous accounts, claiming on July 28 that he ended the friendship because Epstein “stole people that worked for me” rather than the previous explanation that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago “for being a creep.”

Messaging Missteps

The host faulted the White House for what he called a self-inflicted credibility problem: “If you think you can get away with saying ‘there’s nothing to see here’ after all the hype, you should be fired. The ability to have a self-inflicted wound because of messaging is a hallmark of the Trump administration,” Rogan said. Baker agreed, noting that administration surrogates spent years promising “explosive” evidence only to release a two-page memo stating the case is closed.

Bondi contends the July 8 memo and video were intended to settle speculation. She has reiterated that the DOJ found “no incriminating client list” after reviewing investigative files. On the missing-minute issue, she told reporters the same gap appears in each night’s recording because of an equipment reset. CBS forensic analysts, however, say metadata proves the DOJ video was edited and not truly raw.

The House Oversight Subcommittee has subpoenaed Maxwell to testify remotely on August 11, though her credibility and willingness to answer questions remain uncertain. Meanwhile, legal experts predict continued litigation over public access to grand-jury transcripts and sealed exhibits, even though multiple federal judges have ruled against unsealing them.

Joe Rogan’s ongoing interest ensures the Epstein narrative will persist in conservative media circles, keeping pressure on the administration to clarify inconsistencies.