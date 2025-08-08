Drew Stuve On Fighting Former Kevin Holland Foe at BKFC Edmonton: “I’m Going to Get The Job Done”

Drew Stuve is teetering on the precipice of his biggest career moment as a professional fighter and is as confident as ever that he’ll secure his ideal outcome. Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Stuve covered multiple topics before his BKFC Edmonton return as he battles Will Santiago on August 9th in the main event showdown.

The Wolfhouse fighter is returning to the BKFC squared circle after spending around a year away from bare knuckle fighting action with a brief gloved boxing detour late-last year. Michael Manno was slated to be his initial opponent for this card but a withdrawal from double M created this vacancy for Santiago to fill in the Stuve headlining bout.

When describing his thoughts on the shift in opposition for this weekend, Stuve said,

“I think it’s a better fight for me, man. He’s definitely a better fighter, he’s more accomplished, and it’s just gonna be a better win for me to have on my record after.”

Drew Stuve is a small town kid ready to prove himself on a huge stage

During the interview on BKB, Stuve offered up his thoughts on Santiago’s resume and skillset within bare knuckle which boasts multiple first round finishes with Santiago’s lone loss being to long time ranked BKFC middleweight Dakota Cochrane. Referencing that Santiago has previously fought Kevin Holland on Contender Series as well as Chris Curtis under mixed martial arts rules, Drew Stuve stated,

“I’ve got a lot of respect to him for taking this fight on short notice. Look, I know I’m not an easy opponent. He’s obviously seen my last fights and watched them and he knows it’s not going to be an easy night. So I respect him for taking the fight and it’s pretty cool. He fought Kevin Holland on the Dana White Contender Series, you know [laughs], it’s pretty crazy to me.”

“Like I’m a small town kid from Edson, Alberta about to fight a guy who basically fought in the UFC. So it’s pretty huge for me and I’m super confident that I’m going to get the job done… I’m super excited. He’s definitely the most experienced and the biggest name I’ve ever fought to date. I’m just going to continue to prove that I’m right exactly where I belong.”