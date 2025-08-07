Why Dricus Du Plessis Demanded a Fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “I have fought everybody”

After cleaning out much of the middleweight top five, Dricus du Plessis is ready for a new challenge.

‘DDP’ will get exactly that when he puts his undisputed 185-pound world title on the line against undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev. The two will headline UFC 316 when the promotion heads back to the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, August 16.

After repeatedly defying the odds and scoring big wins over ex-champions like Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Sean Strickland twice, du Plessis knew there was just one man left to defend his gold against.

“I have fought everybody in the top five except one,” du Plessis told Ariel Helwani. “That’s the resume I want. I want to fight the best guys. That’s why I wanted this Khamzat fight so badly.”

Ask and you shall receive.

Du Plessis vs. Chimaev is a classic battle of irresistable force vs. immovable object

While Chimaev has looked practically unbeatable inside the Octagon, du Plessis has continuously found a way to win, even when it looked as though his defeat was imminent. Of course, ‘DDP’ has never fought someone known for ragdolling opponents the way Chimaev does, and oddmakers certainly seem to believe ‘Borz’ will handle du Plessis the way he handled ‘The Reaper’ in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev goes into the bout as a 2-to-1 favorite to leave ‘The Windy City’ with the middleweight crown. However, being the underdog is a position du Plessis has become plenty familiar with. In his nine career UFC fights, he opened as the underdog seven times. He’s currently 9-0 inside the Octagon.

Clearly, something’s got to give when the irresistable force meets an immovable object in Chi-Town.