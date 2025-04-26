‘NGANNOU VS. HALL WHEN’ – Fans React As Eddie Hall Shockingly Upsets 28-Fight Veteran In MMA Debut At KSW 105

It didn’t take long for Eddie Hall to pull off an absolute stunner in his professional MMA debut at KSW 105, needing just 30 seconds to put away Mariusz Pudzianowski.

In a battle of strongmen champions, Hall landed a combination mere seconds into round one that caused Pudzianowski to stumble. Pudzianowski attempted to fight back and regain his footing, but a series of continuous strikes from Hall saw him flop to the floor completely.

Hall then landed unrelenting ground-and-pound until the referee halted the action.

CO TU SIĘ WYDARZYŁO!?!?



Eddie Hall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (1-0) w pół minuty pierwszej rundy pokonuje Mariusza Pudzianowskiego 🇵🇱 (17-10) przez TKO (ciosy w parterze) w 1 rundzie na gali #KSW105 pic.twitter.com/rKei3d2x0r — Świat MMA (@swiat_mma) April 26, 2025

Fans React As Eddie Hall Jawdroppingly Stops Mariusz Pudzianowski In Under A Minute

NGANNOU VS. HALL WHEN — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) April 26, 2025

am i dreaming or did eddie hall just beat a fucking actual mma fighter pic.twitter.com/LIOaB0f2i6 — dame margera (@damienfarronMMA) April 26, 2025

WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS #KSW105 LOL GOAT EDDIE HALL pic.twitter.com/suSWzSKzMS — Walnut (@WalnutMMA) April 26, 2025

The fact a man of Eddie Hall’s size can move this fast is a fucking remarkable thing.



What an athlete he is. https://t.co/BAxWEJouwe — Jamie Kent (@BigBearKentlaar) April 26, 2025

Eddie Hall is some bloke 😭



Scrap the UFC heavyweight weight limit and get him in. — Luke (@Luke_MCFC) April 26, 2025

Wow! Eddie Hall 😳💪🏻 — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) April 26, 2025

@eddiehallWSM defines human capability and man what a show even if it lasted 10 seconds what a debut now lets climb them ranks !

Define beast in one sentence- simple google eddie hall! Nuff said! #mma #eddiehall #strongman — KevWhite13 (@KevinW0307) April 26, 2025

You don’t see Jake Paul calling Eddie hall out do ya 🤣 https://t.co/dbdM2ZsCSu — ⚜️Man City Collect⚜️ (@mancitycollect) April 26, 2025

Imagine Eddie Hall vs Ngannou💀pic.twitter.com/WaTpfeU2LS — Knockout of the day (@KOofTheDAY) April 26, 2025

Hall, who had been training with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in the lead-up to this fight, won a number of England, Britain, and UK’s Strongest Man titles before winning the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2017. Hall competed in an exhibition boxing match in 2022, losing by decision to another strongman – Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson.

Pudzianowski, who won several World’s Strongest Man titles during the 2000s, has now dropped three straight fights. This was also his first fight in just under two years, having most recently fought at KSW 83 in June 2023, losing to Artur Szpilka.