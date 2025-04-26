‘NGANNOU VS. HALL WHEN’ – Fans React As Eddie Hall Shockingly Upsets 28-Fight Veteran In MMA Debut At KSW 105

It didn’t take long for Eddie Hall to pull off an absolute stunner in his professional MMA debut at KSW 105, needing just 30 seconds to put away Mariusz Pudzianowski.
In a battle of strongmen champions, Hall landed a combination mere seconds into round one that caused Pudzianowski to stumble. Pudzianowski attempted to fight back and regain his footing, but a series of continuous strikes from Hall saw him flop to the floor completely.
Hall then landed unrelenting ground-and-pound until the referee halted the action.
Fans React As Eddie Hall Jawdroppingly Stops Mariusz Pudzianowski In Under A Minute
Hall, who had been training with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in the lead-up to this fight, won a number of England, Britain, and UK’s Strongest Man titles before winning the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2017. Hall competed in an exhibition boxing match in 2022, losing by decision to another strongman – Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson.
Pudzianowski, who won several World’s Strongest Man titles during the 2000s, has now dropped three straight fights. This was also his first fight in just under two years, having most recently fought at KSW 83 in June 2023, losing to Artur Szpilka.