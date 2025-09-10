Ex-Team Khabib Fighter calls Tony Ferguson “1 of the craziest lightweights of all time”

Tony Ferguson recently snapped an eight fight losing skid at Misfits Boxing 22 and a former fighter out of Team Khabib has weighed in on the journey ‘El Cucuy’ has been on. Khalid Taha, the referenced fighter in question, has also had that training proximity to Luke Rockhold who also competed at MFB 22 although with quite a different end result as he was finished by Darren Till.

Khalid Taha clashes with Edgar Delgado Jimenez at Oktagon 75 on September 13th and Taha appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to cover several subjects across the combat sports world. That being said Rockhold’s journey has been a microcosm of sorts for what kind of an exciting time it is to be a combat sports athlete with Rockhold competing in BKFC, Karate Combat, Craig Jones Invitational, and now Misfits Boxing since departing from the UFC.

Taha admittedly enjoyed the pre-fight build to Luke Rockhold vs. Darren Till but mentioned how he only saw the finish across social media and didn’t have as much direct insights on that particular prizefight. When expressing his thoughts on the characterization that the landscape for fighters seems decently healthy now in the aforementioned regards, Taha said,

“It’s the same with Tony Ferguson. I like it, you know, because imagine like the new fans when they watch MMA since 1, 2, 3, 4 years [ago], they see like Tony Ferguson as the biggest flop in history, you know. But if you watch UFC and MMA from before, Tony Ferguson was one of the craziest lightweights of all time, you know.”

Tony Ferguson returning to the win column and the landscape today benefitting the vets

When further expressing his admiration for Tony Ferguson’s recent win and what this current free agency landscape can provide tenured fighters who still have a name and a desire to compete, Taha continued,

“And that’s what I like because he [Tony Ferguson] has a long losing streak, has like psych[ological] problems and all the stuff. You never know what happens, you know. And I like it that you have different opportunities now. Different organizations who pay also a lot of money so that you can fight for a living, you know. And it’s very, very good for like the veterans.”