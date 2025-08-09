Exclusive | Mark Hulme Eyes Future Gold at Oktagon 74: “I’m Getting in There to Do Damage”

Mark Hulme enters the quarterfinals of the Tipsport Gamechanger Middleweight Tournament this weekend at Oktagon 74 with the intensity and humor that have defined his fighting career. As Hulme faces Czech athlete Dominik Humburger in Prague on August 9, he approaches the contest as the next high-stakes chapter in a journey marked by an unapologetic fighting ethos.

Mark Hulme

The South African welterweight is candid about what draws him to the brutality of MMA and the moments that follow. “A fight is like, obviously there’s consequences,” Mark Hulme says. “Everything I do builds up to that fight. I get to a point where I can’t even listen to people talking sh* because they’re interrupting my time to think about the fight.”

With a string of finishes and several notable submissions, he earned his spot in the quarterfinals after dispatching former Oktagon finalist Andreas Michailidis in under two minutes earlier this year. When asked whether he’s chasing a knockout or a submission against Humburger, Hulme is pragmatic. “I didn’t shoot for no takedown on Andreas. I just did what any sane fighter would do. When he was on his back, I jumped on him and I tried to knock his fucking head off, bro. Pretty much the same for Dominic Humburger.”

The South African’s fighting attitude is a trait that was on full display as he reflected on his celebration rituals in the cage. “Sometimes I just get too affectionate,” he jokes, recalling the post-fight camaraderie. “I’m so overwhelmed with joy that the fight is over that, you know, sometimes I f*ing kiss my opponent. Like, thank you for dancing with me. I understand what your intentions were. My intentions were bad as well, but we’re good now, bro.”

Hulme, who trains alongside UFC star Dricus Du Plessis, routine outside the cage is driven. After landing in Prague, he and his team immediately tracked down a gym and put in a session before settling into their temporary accommodation. “We landed at 8:30, dropped our luggage off at 9, walked 3K to the gym, put in a solid hour, 20, hour 30. Recouped, juices just flowing. Walked back, found a spot to eat, then chilled at the Airbnb. Living a good life, man.”

For Hulme, fighting is stripped of artifice. “People write the sport for the simplicity of it. I’m getting in there to do damage. I almost like it more when there’s no trash talk… I’m honored to fight Dominik Humburger. Anything I’ve said about him is absolutely true, but I’m not gonna – no, I love my opponent.”

As for the lucrative prize money at stake in the Gamechanger tournament? Mark Hulme laughs, “Honestly, I think I might just listen to my girlfriend and the way she advises me. Some of my fantasies include a farm, guns, cattle. Crypto. That’s a lot of power, man.”

Hulme understands the consequences and possibilities that come with every step into the cage. But when asked what fans can expect, he returns to his core: “9th of August. Come watch me. Leave it all in the cage. Above all, f* them, love yourself. Do something you love and make better choices.”