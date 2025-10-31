Exclusive | “Punches, Kicks, Knees, Elbows”: Samuel Bark Ready to Display Muay Thai at Oktagon 79

Swedish MMA fighter Samuel Bark enters his featherweight bout against Mate Sanikidze at Oktagon 79 with clear intentions: a convincing performance that positions him for a title shot while allowing him to showcase the Muay Thai techniques that define his fighting approach.

Samuel Bark Plans Pressure and Power at Oktagon 79, Eyes Title Shot After Sanikidze Test

Bark carries a 12-2 record into the contest, sitting at number six in the Oktagon featherweight rankings. The matchup takes place November 1st at Winning Group Arena in Brno, Czech Republic, forming part of the promotion’s milestone 1,000th fight celebration.

Bark’s fighting background provides context for his competitive approach. The Swedish fighter spent years competing in Thailand’s professional Muay Thai circuit, accumulating over 70 fights before transitioning to MMA. He earned the nickname “Sammon Decker” from his coach Sangtiennoi, who had a trilogy against legendary Dutch striker Ramon Dekker.

After establishing himself domestically in Sweden through multiple promotions, Bark moved into broader European competition with Cage Warriors and UAE Warriors, where he defeated former UFC fighter Ali Al Qaisi to capture the UAE Warriors featherweight title in May 2024.​

Following his May 2024 championship victory in Abu Dhabi, Bark returned to action at Allstars Fight Night 10 in June 2025, competing for the AFN belt against Danish fighter Frederik Strauss. The competitive landscape at featherweight in Oktagon remains unsettled, with the champion position currently vacant as of October 2025. Victories against ranked opponents like Sanikidze would solidify Bark’s standing among the division’s elite and strengthen his case for a title fight.​

On his fighting philosophy against Sanikidze, Bark stated his intent clearly, in an exclusive interview with Tim Wheaton of MMA News, he said:

“I want to display some Muay Thai, you know how they walk their opponent down with pressure. So like a lot of pressure, a lot of power. Punches, kicks, knees, elbows. I’m not sure. It depends on how much he walks back and runs away, you know.”

Bark’s professional activity level has been notable throughout his MMA career. Between December 2021 and May 2024, he accumulated 10 professional bouts while working to develop his striking-based approach within the MMA ruleset.

The Oktagon 79 event itself carries significance beyond this individual featherweight matchup. The show features reigning welterweight champion Ion Surdu defending his title against Andrej Kalašnik in the main event.

For Bark, victory on November 1st would represent another step toward his stated objectives of securing a title shot within Oktagon. His ability to implement his pressure-based Muay Thai game plan against Sanikidze will determine whether he achieves the statement victory he seeks.