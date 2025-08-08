Filipino BKFC Fighter on Salt Papi Beef, Knows “He’ll Beat Tony Ferguson” in Big MFB 22 Bout

A surging Filipino-Canadian BKFC fighter has engaged in a bit of a back and forth with Salt Papi and also offered his thoughts on the influencer boxer’s next fight against a former interim UFC champion. Chad Lucanas discussed this on Bare Knuckle Bowker ahead of his clash with Tim Tamaki at BKFC Edmonton on August 9th. Later this month, Salt Papi will throw down with Tony Ferguson under Queensberry Rules for the MFB interim middleweight title on August 30th in Manchester.

Lucanas had previously called out Salt Papi with the influencer boxer eventually blocking the BKFC combatant on Instagram amid their back and forth. When describing his history with the Filipino influencer boxer and also giving his thoughts on the upcoming sweet science showdown with Ferguson, Lucanas said,

“I thought it was kind of funny, but yeah, I know he’ll beat Tony Ferguson. Like I believe he will because to me like out of all them, out of all those little influencer YouTube f***ers, I think Salt Papi is one of the best like I’ve seen in that league per se. Like to me, he’s entertaining. He’s Filipino. He’s got some skills and I look at it as just like a, you know what, if me and him were to fight, it would be so cool for the culture. Like I feel like it would be such a cool clash because like he’s a Filipino kid that grew up in the UK.”

“I’m a Filipino kid that grew up in Canada. Also, we’re both southpaws, have nice left hands. He’s not bad. I think the dude is really not bad and outside of boxing, he’s f***in hilarious. But just for me it’s like, I think me and this guy would make such a show if we fought. Like it would be so crazy. It would be so cool for like the whole Filipino culture all around the world. It’d be such a cool clash. But he blocked my ass.”

Salt Papi did block Chad Lucanas, but the latter quipped “I totally get it”

When further addressing what he sees as an almost inevitable clash with Salt Papi someday, Lucanas continued,

“So, I’ll get there though. I’mma get it. No, I’mma get it. Like for me it’s like okay, you block me that, means you know who I am. With a lot of people calling you out on comments, tagging me, tagging you, telling you to fight me, I get it. You looked at my page and was like, I don’t know if I want to f**k with this guy [laughs]. So, I totally get it. But wait till I find you one day in person. I’m calling you out right then and there.”