For Jimmy Sweeney “Is the Fire the Same?” Wonders Tyler Goodjohn

Tyler Goodjohn is a former BKB champion, as well as someone who plied his trade in BKFC, which gives him unique insights into Jimmy Sweeney’s current situation. Sweeney is a former multi-division BKB champion with the Irish legend of gloveless combat seeking his first BKFC-specific win in his second bout with the promotion. Sweeney takes on Carlos Trinidad Snake this weekend and Goodjohn weighed in on that matchup when he appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker.

There were some pre-pandemic talks about Goodjohn fighting Jimmy Sweeney which never materialized but there is some quasi connectivity between the two. When asked if he has any particular thoughts on that Sweeney vs. Trinidad Snake match up and if that bout could potentially cement that next BKFC welterweight title challenger for reigning champ Julian Lane, Goodjohn said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Yeah, like look, I think that Jimmy fought really well against [Rico] Franco in their last fight actually. and showed that he’s got a lot left because what is he like early 40s?” “and to be fair to Jimmy, he is like really drilling himself into shape. Like looks in very, very good shape every time he fights now.” “So yeah, it’s down to him, isn’t it? It’s, you know, how he looks after himself, how much fire is there? You know, he’s had a lot of bare knuckle fights.” “Is the fire the same? I personally think he’ll outpoint that [Carlos] Trinidad Snake. I do. I think that he’s just, he’s got; especially in that circle ring and that, I think that he’s got a very good style in there to be fair.”

Jimmy Sweeney and the bare knuckle icon who is seeking his first BKFC win

Jimmy Sweeney is in a truly unique spot in the bare knuckle world where some feel he has a certain amount to prove, relative to them being fixated on just the BKFC circuit, but people who follow the sport as a whole are well aware of his massive pedigree in this world. Not only does he have one of the deepest winning resumes in bare knuckle as far as cumulative bouts, but Sweeney also has an unparalled championship ledger in this world.

‘The King’ lived up to his namesake in many ways with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing as Sweeney cemented himself as a seven time, four weight champion in the BKB space before making his BKB debut. Also of note, BKB utilizes day of weigh ins which meant that Sweeney had to cut weight for this first time in his career when debuting in BKFC, who utilize day before weigh ins.

After a competitive outing that saw him lose a rubber match to Rico Franco for BKFC European gold, Sweeney also appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker and mentioned how he retained a lot from his BKFC debut that will make the weight cut for his sophomore BKFC outing so much smoother in comparison. Speaking of rubber matches, a tiebreaker bout could also materialize for Sweeney if he wins this weekend with the Irish legend splitting a pair of BKB fights with BKFC welterweight champion Julian Lane years ago.