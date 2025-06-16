Former Andrei Arlovski UFC Opponent Discusses Arlovski’s Looming BKFC 76 Debut

Andrei Arlovski is one of the most tenured, prolific combat sports athletes of the last quarter century and a former UFC opponent of his seems curious about the Belarusian preparing for his first foray into another combat sport.

Appearing on a recent episode of MMA Canada, Tanner Boser covered multiple topics before he went on to finish Vinicius Moreira via TKO at UAE Warriors 60 on June 13th. In November 2020 however, ‘The Bulldozer’ was on the heels of consecutive finishes by way of strikes against Philipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa before Boser stepped into the cage against Arlovski. The former heavyweight champion would win by way of a unanimous decision over Boser in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 13.

When offering up his thoughts on Arlovki’s looming bare knuckle boxing bout with Josh Copeland in the co-main event of BKFC 76 on June 21st, Boser said,

“It’s a good fight, for sure. Copeland’s been around for a long time but like [laughs] Arlovski’s biggest win of all is f***in father time. That guy just won’t stop. Honestly, I think Arlovski beats Copeland. Arlovski moves really well and Copeland’s a big man, he’s got to be careful. But I don’t know, he still takes a pretty good shot. It’s a good fight, for sure. I don’t know if I’ll watch it live but I’m sure I’ll see the highlight.”

Andrei Arlovski’s path in combat sports since the Tanner Boser bout

Andrei Arlovski would go on to fight present day-UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall after the former secured the points win over Boser. While Arlovski would fall to Aspinall by way of a second round rear naked choke, the 46-year-old would go on to put together a four fight winning streak in the octagon. Arlovski collected wins over Chase Sherman, Carlos Felipe, Jared Vanderaa, and Jake Collier during this stretch.

After that though, Arlovski would go on a four fight losing skid against Marcos Rogério de Lima, Don’Tale Mayes, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, and Martin Buday before his departure from the UFC then transpired. Andrei Arlovski would return to winning ways in March when he stopped Terrance Hodges by way of a second round doctor stoppage after opening up a sizable cut on his opponent during their DBX 1 fight under the banner of the Mike Perry/ Jon Jones helmed Dirty Boxing Championship.