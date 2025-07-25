Former BKFC Fighter on Conor McGregor: “Really Hard to Draw Any Other Conclusions Than What the Jury Did”

Conor McGregor is in ongoing appeal processes after a civil jury found last November that he assaulted Nikita Hand in a reported incident from December 2018 and a former BKFC combatant touched on the situation in a bit of a cursory way. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Ben Davis discussed some of his commentary opportunities in the combat sports world through promotions like Misfits Boxing but Davis has also competed in spaces like the Karate Combat pit and the BKFC’s squared circle.

Conor McGregor

‘The Bane’ did not emerge victorious in his bare knuckle debut but he did get his hand raised by Conor McGregor at BKFC Spain after Davis’ clash with fellow media member Oscar Willis and the photo from that moment is a bit of a conflicting one at this juncture. When touching upon that McGregor photo at BKFC Spain and how some of the Irishman’s surrounding legal controversies that the former two division UFC champion has found himself in (with an ongoing civil sexual assault lawsuit happening in Florida against him from a June 2023 Miami incident) have informed the feelings about that photograph, Davis said,

“There’s few photos in my camera roll that have aged as poorly as that one [laughs]. Yeah, it’s an unfortunate conflation of combat sports and behaviour like that. He’s embroiled in some really serious, problematic times right now. Listen, if you look at all of the evidence provided, it’s really hard to draw any other conclusions than what the jury did. So I don’t know. I wish that we had more GSPs and Demetrious Johnsons and maybe Robbie Lawlers, right.”

Conor McGregor, GSP, and the role model quandary of combat sports

As he expounded upon what he meant by wanting more fighters in the sport like Georges St. Pierre or ‘Mighty Mouse’, Davis stated,

“Just good ambassadors of the sport, great people that can carry mixed martial arts into the mainstream with more positive lights and not figures that create as much controversy as they do pay-per-view sales. I just think that long term it’s in the best interest of the sport. But again, I’m talking about a sport with probably the stupidest f***** demographic of fans on earth [laughs]. Maybe I’m asking too much, Dylan. Maybe I’m asking too much.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9Y4h0hDPhY