Former Champion BJ Penn Detained on Abuse Charges After Conspiracy Claims

The story of BJ Penn continues to go down a concerning path as he has once again found himself in trouble with the law. The former two division UFC chmpion has been posting worrisome conspiracy theories in recent times which are largely centric on this idea that government agents have replaced members of his family to procure the Penn family fortune. A recent IG post from Penn seemed to indicate the severity of the situation has been ramping up with footage of half a dozen police officers surrounding him in bed being posted to Penn’s Instagram.

The video footage showed Penn in a disagreement with the officers on-scene as he asked them why he was beign arrested with the cops saying it was tied to harassment. With a frequently repeated refrain of “How didI break the law?”, Penn was eventually taken out of the bed while handcuffed. Arrest records would materialize at a later point courtesy of X user @FullContactMTWF also known as Borrachinha Depot. The official charge that was highlighted in that post ‘abuse family or house hold member: offensive physical contact’. That same report regarding Penn’s recent charge indicated tat he posted bail at $2000 with BJ Penn now awaiting a court date which is set for today.

BJ Penn and the imposter allegations

BJ Penn specifically has highighted his mother and brothers as being examples, in his mind, of imposters who are masquerading as his family. The former lightweight and welterweight titleholder also said he felt his cousin was impersonating his mother and Penn also accused his high school girlfriend of stealing for him duing these recent arrest proceedings. It’s a sad state of affairs for one of the great legends in mixed martial arts history with Penn fighting a veritable who’s who of MMA.

Image: UFC.com

BJ Penn has stepped into the cage against the likes of Nick Diaz, Matt Hughes, Georges St. Pierre, Lyoto Machida, Diego Sanchez, Frankie Edgar, and Yair Rodriguez to name but a few. His last fight being against Clay Guida in a losing effort for Penn at UFC 237 six years ago.